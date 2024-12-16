'A couple of good bits of luck away from an amazing year' – Luke Plapp wards off travails of 2024 to find inspiration ahead

An Australian build toward goal of winning in Europe and fighting for an overall top ten at a Grand Tour

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) jumping over to join the break on a wet stage 1 of the Tour of Bright
Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) jumping over to join the break on a wet stage 1 of the Tour of Bright (Image credit: Jean-Pierre Ronco (@imagewriterphotography))

Luke Plapp couldn't have started 2024 off on a better path when he won the dual Australian titles in January but the smooth sailing didn't continue. Crashes at important junctures and illness curtailed the run, but the 23-year-old is far from discouraged as even with the obstacles, the progress continued.

In the first four months of the year there was a sixth overall at Paris-Nice and a second on stage 4 of the race plus a Tour de Romandie stage podium to add to the national titles he scooped up in January. Then at his Giro d'Italia debut in May there was a targeted day in the white jersey, a stage podium and three other finishes within the top seven despite the rider being stymied by illness during the second Grand Tour of his career.

