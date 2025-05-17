Recommended reading

'Hopefully, the floodgates will open now' - Giro d'Italia stage winner Luke Plapp pays tribute to former Jayco-AlUla manager Matt White

Australian TT Champion claims spectacular lone victory with 42-kilometre solo breakaway

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 8 a 197km stage from Giulianova to Castelraimondo UCIWT on May 17 2025 in Castelraimondo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Giro d'Italia 2025: Luke Plapp pops the champagne on the podium as stage 8 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his hour long solo ride to victory in stage 8 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, Luke Plapp had plenty of time to meditate on those who had helped him find a way to his first ever Grand Tour stage triumph, and amongst them, it came as no surprise that he had many special words of thanks for former Jayco-AlUla team manager Matt White.

After more than a decade in charge, White had a shock departure from the Jayco-AlUla management team just a few days before the Giro, with the full reasons for his surprise exit yet to be disclosed.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

