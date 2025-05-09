'I'm building every single day' - Luke Plapp sacrifices GC goals after injury and resets Giro d'Italia focus to stage wins

By published

Surgery hiatus forces Australian to rethink targets in opening Grand Tour of season after planned lead in curtailed

Luke Plapp competes during stage 1 at the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
Luke Plapp competes during stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up until late January, it seemed like nothing could stop Luke Plapp from having a first shot at the overall classification of a Grand Tour in the Giro d'Italia this May.

Having secured the time trial title at the Australian Championships for a third time and also instrumental in propelling his Jayco-AIUIa teammate Luke Durbridge to the road title just a few days later, the 24-year-old continued with a solid performance in the Tour Down Under, taking sixth overall. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.