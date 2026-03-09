Paris-Nice: Max Kanter speeds to stage 2 victory in messy sprint finish

German takes first WorldTour win ahead of Laurence Pithie and Jasper Stuyven in Montargis, Luke Lamperti retains overall lead

MONTARGIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: Max Kanter of Germany and Team XDS Astana (R) celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Dorian Godon of France and Team INEOS Grenadiers, Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step, and Luke Lamperti of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost - Yellow leader jersey during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 2 a 187km stage from Epone to Montargis / #UCIWT / on March 09, 2026 in Montargis, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Max Kanter (right) took the win on stage 2 of Paris-Nice, which concluded with a bunch sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)
Max Kanter (XDS-Astana) surprised the favourites with victory on stage 2 of Paris-Nice, conquering a messy sprint into Montargis for the biggest victory of his career and first at WorldTour level.

He was delivered into the final run for home by a stellar work Mike Teunissen lead-out, and after he hit the front with just a couple of hundred metres left to complete, neither Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) nor Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-QuickStep) could come around him.

Despite getting boxed in during the sprint, Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost) held onto the yellow jersey, but did see his lead in the general classification cut to zero seconds, after Vito Braet (Lotto-Intermarché) nabbed six bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

