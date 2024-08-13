American Criterium Cup: Skylar Schneider and Alfredo Rodriguez light up Littleton Twilight Criterium with wins

By
published

US gravel champion Lauren Stephens fires attacks for fourth place in women’s event

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Women's podium at 2024 Littleton Twilight Criterium, with winner Skylar Schneider in centre
Women's podium at 2024 Littleton Twilight Criterium, with winner Skylar Schneider in centre(Image credit: @ruanmuncy / American Criterium Cup)

Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) and Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing) won elite races at the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium in the penultimate clash of the eight-race American Criterium Cup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 elite women
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
2Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
3Peta Mullens (Brazilian Butterfly Liv SRAM)
4Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling)
5Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs ETFs)
6Luisa Parra (Kingdom Elite Racing)
7Heidy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
8Laurel Rathbun (L39ION of Los Angeles)
9Claudia Marcks (Fearless Femme Racing)
10Ashley Beimert (Coalition Cycling)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10 elite men
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
2Ben Oliver (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
3Jordan Parra (REIGN Storm Racing)
4Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing)
5Tom Chester (Blackshaw Racing)
6Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing)
7Bryan Gomez (REIGN Storm Racing)
8Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers)
9Clever Martinez (Rockland Devo Program)
10Alex Hoehn (Team Skyline)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews