American Criterium Cup: Kendall Ryan and Ulises Castillo earn sprint victories on second day at Salt Lake Criterium

Skylar Schneider retains ACC lead for women while Jordan Parra moves to top spot in men's standings

Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) and Ulises Castillo (iSpeed-Felt) won elite races at the Salt Lake City Criterium p/b LHM-CC on Sunday in Sandy, Utah, which served as the fourth stop of the American Criterium Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pro Women - Top 10 Salt Lake Criterium, Sandy
Pos.Rider
1Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
2Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
3Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)
4Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
5Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-ABUS)
6Jenna Nestman (Team Goldman Sachs ETFs)
7Shayna Powless (DNA Pro Cycling)
8Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
9Makayla Macpherson (DNA Pro Cycling)
10Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pro Men - Top 10 Salt Lake Criterium, Sandy
Pos.Rider
1Ulises Castillo (iSpeed-FELT)
2Jordan Parra (REIGN Storm Racing)
3Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing)
4Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
5Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
6Clever Martinez (rockland Development Program)
7Jack Shuckra (Clif Family Drifters)
8Adin Papell (iSpeed-FELT)
9Mateo Garcia (CRCA/Foundation)
10Ben Oliver (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

