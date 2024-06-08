Tulsa Tough Criteriums Night 1: Ryan, Lamperti clinch the top wins

Races get American Criterium Cup series underway

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep) captured the victories in their respective categories of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Criterium on Friday evening.

Ryan came out atop the Women-Pro-1-2 category, edging out Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) and her own teammate, Alexis Ryan in a four rider group timed at just two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Ryan was already ahead on the final corner just before the line, taking a clear win.

