American Criterium Cup: Jordan Parra and Skylar Schneider wrap up individual series titles

By
published

Marlies Mejias and Juan Arango win ACC finales at the Giro Della Montagna

Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) and Jordan Parra (REIGN Storm Racing) made it official on Sunday and confirmed individual titles in the American Criterium Cup. DNA Pro Cycling and REIGN Storm Racing remained the most consistent squads across the eight races held across four months and took the team classification victories.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 10
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)
2Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
3Alexis Magner (L39ion of Los Angeles)
4Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs EFTs Racing)
5Olivia Cummins (DNA Pro Cycling)
6Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Pro Cycling)
7Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
8Regina Doty (LA Sweat)
9Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-Abus Racing)
10Alexi Ramirez (Miami Blazers)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 10
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Juan Arango (Work Hard be Humble)
2Lucas Bourgoyne (Miami Blazers)
3Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing)
4Clever Martinez (Rockland Development)
5Jordan Parra (Reign Storm Racing)
6Ben Oliver (Above + Beyond Cancer)
7Tyler Williams (Miami Blazers)
8Cole Davis (Ribble Rebellion)
9Alberto Ramos (CRCA Foundation)
10Cesar Serna (Team Skyline-Cadence)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women - ACC Individual
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
2Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
3Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs EFTs Racing)
4Alexis Magner (L39ion of Los Angeles)
5Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles)
6Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-Abus Racing)
7Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)
8Makayla MacPherson (DNA Pro Cycling)
9Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers)
10Regina Doty (LA Sweat)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men - ACC individual
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Jordan Parra (Reign Storm Racing)
2Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing)
3Danny Summerhill (Reign Storm Racing)
4Clever Martinez (Rockland Development)
5Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
6Ben Oliver (Above + Beyond Cancer)
7Bryan Gomez (Reign Storm Racing)
8Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers)
9Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon)
10Cesar Serna (Team Skyline-Cadence)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

