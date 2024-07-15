American Criterium Cup: Marlies Mejias and Alfredo Rodriguez dominate sprints at Momentum Indy Mass Ave Crit

REIGN Storm Racing wins third ACC race to lead men's standings while Miami Blazers' Skylar Schneider earns fifth podium as women's frontrunner

Marlies Mejias wins 2024 Momentum Indy on Mass Avenue
Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24) wins 2024 Momentum Indy on Mass Avenue ahead of Paola Muñoz and Skylar Schneider

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) won the elite women’s race at the IU Health Momentum Indy criterium this past weekend, while REIGN Storm Racing went one-two with winner Alfredo Rodriguez and runner-up Jordan Parra.

Top 10 elite women
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
2Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing)
3Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
4Coryn Labecki (EF-Oatly-Cannondale)
5Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
6Makayla Macpherson (DNA Pro Cycling)
7Regina Doty (LA Sweat Racing)
8Heidy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)
9Sofia Arreola (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24)
10Ashley Beimert (Coalition Cycling)
Top 10 elite men
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Alfredo Rodriguez (REIGN Storm Racing)
2Jordan Parra (REIGN Storm Racing)
3Ben Oliver (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling p/b Bike World)
4Clever Martínez (Rockland Development Team)
5Wolfgang Brandl (Maloja Pushbikers)
6Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing)
7Kyle Tiesler
8Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
9Sebastian Cano (Kingdom Elite Racing)
10Riley Wrightsman (First Internet Bank Cycling)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

