American Criterium Cup: Kendall Ryan outsprints Skylar Schneider to win Lake Bluff Criterium
REIGN Storm Racing continues dominance with Fergus Arthur scoring victory from late breakaway
Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Fergus Arthur (REIGN Storm Racing) won elite races at the Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium on Saturday evening, the sixth of eight events for the American Criterium Cup.
Ryan outsprinted ACC women’s individual leader Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) to the line and jumped to third overall, tied with Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs EFTs Racing) with 45 points. Schneider added to her ACC lead, now with 83 points and a 26-point margin over second-placed Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling).
Arthur reacted quickly to a late attack by Josh Burnett (MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project) and the duo broke free of the peloton with three laps to go. The two had a rematch from the Brookfield Criterium three days before and Arthur repeated with another win in the head-to-head matchup.
Three other REIGN Storm riders finished in the top 10 - Jordan Parra, Alfredo Rodriguez and Danny Summerhill - and extended their stronghold on the overall podium standings, Parra in the lead with 68 points.
The 12th annual Lake Bluff Criterium, held in the Lake Michigan community an hour north of Chicago, Illinois, was one of 10 races that make up a solid week of racing for the Chicago Grit series (formerly known as the Intelligentsia Cup), held July 19-28.
Ben Oliver (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World) had two victories across the 10 days and won the Chicago Grit Omnium, with Arthur second. DNA Pro Cycling’s Shayna Powless won the women’s Omnium, earning three victories.
The ACC returns to the Rocky Mountain region on August 3 for the seventh event, the Audi Denver Littleton Crit in Colorado. The individual and team overall series winners will be crowned on September 1 after the Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup event in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|1
|Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles)
|2
|Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
|3
|Alexis Magner (L39ion of Los Angeles)
|4
|Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs EFTS Racing)
|5
|Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
|6
|Shawna Powless (DNA Pro Cycling)
|7
|Andrea Cyr (Goldman Sachs EFTS Racing)
|8
|Gina Ricardo (Team Bridgelane)
|9
|Claudia Marcks (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Robertet)
|10
|Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers)
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|1
|Fergus Arthur (Reign Storm Racing)
|2
|Josh Burnett (MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project)
|3
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
|4
|Jordan Parra (Reign Storm Racing)
|5
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing)
|6
|Ben Oliver (Above and Beyond Cancer)
|7
|Danny Summerhill (Reign Storm Racing)
|8
|Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers)
|9
|David Domonoske (Alto Velo)
|10
|Marshall Erwood (MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
American Criterium Cup: Kendall Ryan outsprints Skylar Schneider to win Lake Bluff CriteriumREIGN Storm Racing continues dominance with Fergus Arthur scoring victory from late breakaway
-
Road race good mental prep for Kristen Faulkner with Team Pursuit 'always my number one priority'Inspired by Michael Phelps, former swimmer and rower uses bike to reach Olympic Games
-
‘A hell of a run’ - Former US National Time Trial Champion Lawson Craddock announces imminent retirementTexan, 32, to call time on 11-year career at end of 2024 season
-
'We'll definitely be in the running' - Tom Pidcock targets another Olympic gold in road raceBriton celebrates 25th birthday in Paris after claiming second successive mountain bike title