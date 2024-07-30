American Criterium Cup: Kendall Ryan outsprints Skylar Schneider to win Lake Bluff Criterium

By
published

REIGN Storm Racing continues dominance with Fergus Arthur scoring victory from late breakaway

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) wins the sixth event of the American Criterium Cup, the 2024 Lake Bluff Criterium
Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) wins the sixth event of the American Criterium Cup, the 2024 Lake Bluff Criterium, ahead of Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)(Image credit: Ethan Glading / American Criterium Cup)

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Fergus Arthur (REIGN Storm Racing) won elite races at the Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium on Saturday evening, the sixth of eight events for the American Criterium Cup.

Lake Bluff Criterium - elite women top 10
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles)
2Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)
3Alexis Magner (L39ion of Los Angeles)
4Paola Muñoz (Goldman Sachs EFTS Racing)
5Rylee McMullen (DNA Pro Cycling)
6Shawna Powless (DNA Pro Cycling)
7Andrea Cyr (Goldman Sachs EFTS Racing)
8Gina Ricardo (Team Bridgelane)
9Claudia Marcks (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Robertet)
10Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers)
Lake Bluff Criterium - elite men top 10
Pos.Rider (Team)
1Fergus Arthur (Reign Storm Racing)
2Josh Burnett (MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project)
3Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)
4Jordan Parra (Reign Storm Racing)
5Alfredo Rodriguez (Reign Storm Racing)
6Ben Oliver (Above and Beyond Cancer)
7Danny Summerhill (Reign Storm Racing)
8Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers)
9David Domonoske (Alto Velo)
10Marshall Erwood (MitoQ New Zealand Cycling Project)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

