American Criterium Cup: Skylar Schneider and Jordan Parra win exciting showdowns at Boise Twilight

Miami Blazers rider extends series lead for women while Bryan Gomez clings to one-point margin after crash

Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) and Jordan Parra (REIGN Storm Racing) won the third round of the American Criterium Cup (ACC) at the Bailey Glasser Boise Twilight Criterium.

Elite women top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)01:07:29
2Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-ABUS Racing)00:00:00
3Makayla Macpherson (DNA Pro Cycling)00:00:00
4Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers)00:00:02
5Maeghan Easler (DNA Pro Cycling)00:00:02
6Regina Doty (LA Sweat)00:00:02
7Samantha Scott (Lotto Dstny)00:00:02
8Aileen Pannecoucke (LA Sweat)00:00:04
9Ashley Beimert (Coalition Cycling)00:00:04
10Anna Magale (Competitive Edge Racing)00:00:04
Elite men top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Jordan Parra (REIGNStorm Racing)01:10:08
2Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing)00:00:00
3Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep)00:00:00
4Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)00:00:00
5Cade Bickmore00:00:00
6Joe Waters (Empyr Cycling)00:00:00
7Ryan Craig (Ultrapass)00:00:00
8Clever Martinez (Rockland Dev Program)00:00:00
9Ben Boroff (Velovit Elite)00:00:00
10Michael Garrison (MGR p/b NICH Speedclub00:00:00

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

