Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1 highlights - Video
Nizzolo dominates in bunch sprint
Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the first victory on the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, beating John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in a drag race sprint.
The time bonuses put Nizzolo in the overall race lead by four seconds on Degenkolb, with Cavendish at six seconds. Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) is fourth after making the day's breakaway and taking out both intermediate sprints.
