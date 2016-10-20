Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1 highlights - Video

Nizzolo dominates in bunch sprint

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) takes the first red leader's jersey at 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the first victory on the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, beating John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) in a drag race sprint.

The time bonuses put Nizzolo in the overall race lead by four seconds on Degenkolb, with Cavendish at six seconds. Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) is fourth after making the day's breakaway and taking out both intermediate sprints.