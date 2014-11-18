Gallery: Cavendish and Keisse ready for Gent Six

Image 1 of 31 Iljo Keisse practises slingshotting Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Kenny De Ketele and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish riding side-by-side on the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Omega Pharma-Quick Step team manager Patrick Lefevere was joined in the stands by assistant press officer Stephanie Clerckx (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish on the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Iljo Keisse looks on while Mark Cavendish answers questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Mark Cavendish gets a laugh in during the media conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Mark Cavendish explaing how he Iljo Keisse are going to win the Six Days of Ghent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Mark Cavendish during the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 It's Mark Cavendish's turn to answer questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse answer questions from the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Mark Cavendish with reporters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Iljo Keisse answer questions from the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Mark Cavendish has some fun with the photographer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Mark Cavendish in a moment of calm before heading out onto the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Mark Cavendish in a moment of calm before heading out onto the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Mark Cavendish gets round for another session on the boards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish lead the riders around the track as they practise for the Six Days of Ghent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish practising for the Six Days of Ghent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Omega Pharma-Quick Step team manager Patrick Lefevere was at the track to watch his two riders train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Mark Cavendish checks the wheel in front of hime (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 The riders start getting higher on the banking as they ride around (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Mark Cavendish looking comfortable on the track bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Iljo Keisse testing his legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Iljo Keisse gets high up on the banking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Mark Cavendish leads the training riders around the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 It wasn't just Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish training for the Six Days of Ghent with several other riders joining in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 Iljo Keisse leading Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish following the blue line round the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Iljo Keisse and Mark Cavendish training on the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish and Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Iljo Keisse top the bill at the Gent Six which starts on Tuesday night. While Keisse is a former winner of the race on four different occasions (2005, 2007, 2010 and 2012) it will be Cavendish's first time back at a Six Day since 2007.

Despite being the favourites for overall success, Cavendish's pedigree as a track rider and former two-time Madison world champion meant he was relaxed and confident before the race. He confirmed that he has fully recovered from the ligament damage he suffered when he crashed out during the sprint on stage one of the Tour de France in Harrogate. Riding the Gent Six is part of his strategy to get back to his best and prove he is again the best sprinter in professional cycling.

"My last Six Day was in Gent seven years ago. It's been a long time. I'm excited, and I have the best partner to race this with. I'm just anticipating tomorrow (Tuesday). It makes sense to ride here with my teammate, and my friend, and to do my best for a good result," Cavendish said.

"I'm very relaxed right now compared to something like the Tour de France," Cavendish said. "At the Tour de France your whole season is built on it. I'm not sure what to expect at my first Six Day in seven years. So, it's more anticipation to see where I am. Ask me after the first night and I can tell you about my nerves. But right now I just want to see how it goes."

"I'm completely recovered from my injury at the Tour de France and I did everything I could to be in the best condition possible for this race. I trained, obviously I'm not in my July form but I'm trained well for here."

"For next season it makes sense to start my winter a little early on the track. If I didn't think I was in good enough shape I wouldn't be here, out of respect for my team, myself, the fans, and the race. I want to do well again. It's the home Six Day for Omega Pharma – Quick-Step and also for Iljo. He works so hard for me on the road, so it's an honor for me to race here and do anything less than my best with the best condition possible for Gent Six. It's a special atmosphere here. Great riders have raced here, all the good track riders are here. Here in Gent, all the focus is on the bike race instead of all the festivities around the racing. I'm super proud to participate."

Cavendish trained with Keisse on the Gent track a few weeks ago and got a final taste of the tight 166-metre track before his press conference. He compared racing a Six Day to riding an early season stage race.

"A standard Olympic track is 250 metres long, and this is 166, so it's a fair bit smaller," Cavendish said. "The G-forces you experience on a short track like this is like nothing you experience on a big track. You really sink into the bankings, and it throws you out. It's quite physical on the upper body as well as the lower body. It's difficult to ride but that's what makes it quite spectacular."

"This is similar to a one week stage race, except you race at night instead of during the day. You sleep a little bit longer and then kill time before it. It's a bit more relaxed here at the track."

Home hero Keisse

While Cavendish is the big-name attraction, Keisse is local hero as he rides his home event. He was naturally more nervous that Cavendish, knowing nothing less than victory is expected by the knowledgeable crowds that will pack the track centre and bars every night.

"It's always really nervous the first night," Keisse said. "For me the first night, you can't win it that night, but you can lose it. That's why it's so important. Once you get through the first night everything else gets easier. Everyone knows their place a little bit and the young guys aren't so nervous anymore. Everyone gets their nerves out of the way."

Keisse knows that his Six Day experience and Cavendish's speed make a great combination.

"I'm happy that I can race with Cav in two different disciplines," Keisse said. "We worked hard to get ready for this race, and I think with my experience and success at Gent, and with the obvious speed of Cav, it will be a really good combination. I'm looking forward to see what we can do."