Vuelta a Burgos Féminas 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vuelta a Burgos Féminas overview Date May 22-25, 2025 Start location Burgos, Spain Finish location Lezana de Mena, Spain Distance 351.4km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas Previous winner Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

Image 1 of 4 Marlen Reusser wins the stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Marlen Reusser wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mie Bjørndal Ottestad beats Marlen Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4: Marlen Reusser smashes stage 4 final time trial to seal overall victory

Marlen Reusser won back-to-back stages, smashing the finale stage 4 time trial and securing the overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

The Movistar rider was the fastest in the race against the clock, beating Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) by six seconds and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by eight seconds.

Stage 3: Marlen Reusser conquers queen stage atop Picón Blanco, takes overall race lead

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) won a solo victory on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas that finished atop the 7.8km climb up the Picón Blanco, at Espinosa de los Monteros, crossing the line 40 seconds ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) and 1:17 minutes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ).

With her stage victory, Reusser leads the general classification by 1:10 minutes over Kastelijn going into the stage 4 individual time trial.

Stage 2: Mie Bjørndal Ottestad beats Marlen Reusser to victory in two-up sprint

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) took the biggest victory of her career so far when she won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, outsprinting Marlen Reusser (Movistar) after the two had attacked over the top of the day's only classified climb with 7km to go.

Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes sprints to opening victory on gruelling uphill finish

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) on the uphill finish in Poza de la Sal. Wiebes' teammate Lotte Kopecky had led out the sprint and held on for third place. Wiebes now leads the overall race after the opening stage by four seconds ahead of Balsamo and six seconds ahead of Kopecky.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025 overview

The 10th edition of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas will bring the Women's WorldTour to the region from May 22-25, 2025.

In 2015, the women's Vuelta a Burgos began as a national level race, and was largely contested by Spanish riders until it became a UCI 2.1-ranked event in 2019. Stine Borgli was the winner of the first UCI edition.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but it emerged stronger in 2021 as a WorldTour stage race. Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) claimed the overall victory in the first year, while Juliette Labous (Team DSM) won the race in 2022.

Since then, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) claimed the most recent editions after finishing third in 2021 and 2022.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas contenders

The winner of the last two editions, Demi Vollering, isn't expected to be on the start line this year, to make it three in a row opening up the race to a whole raft of new contenders for the top spot. Still that doesn't mean that FDJ-Suez won't have a strong card to play as Juliette Labous, the 2022 winner, will be lining up for the French squad after having fifth overall at Vuelta Femenina even while riding in support of Vollering.

One stand out name from among her rivals is UAE Team ADQ's Elisa Longo Borghini. The Giro d'Italia winner hasn't lined up at the race since 2021 and will be racing Durango-Durango and then Vuelta a Burgos as her last block of racing before altitude camp ahead of the big Grand Tour goals of July.



Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) is also returning to the fray to chalk up her first stage race of the season, though there will be little thought of underestimating the World Champion as a result. Then her teammate Lorena Wiebes will also provide another powerful option in the sprints.

Then there is Canyon-SRAM, who are lining up with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig but also Antonia Niedermaier, who just won the youth classification at Itzulia Women and came eighth overall. What's more she has proven herself in the time trial, coming fourth at World Championships last year, so the final stage being a race against the clock could play into her hands if times are tight at the end. However, there is one rival who certainly has what it takes to match her in the time trial stakes and that is Movistar's Marlen Reusser, who is clearly carrying formidable form into this block after having taken second to Vollering at Vuelta Femenina.

Lidl-Trek will bring a powerful duo that delivers experience and youthful promise, with Amanda Spratt – who just came sixth overall at Itzulia – and Gaia Realini. They will also have Elisa Balsamo on board to take on the stages for the fast finishers. Jayco-AlUla's Ella Wyllie is also lining up at the race where she came ninth overall last year and she will also be joined by Silke Smulders, who showed some strong climbing form at the Tour Down Under in January.

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas route

The Vuelta a Burgos Féminas ascends to new heights in 2025. After using the Lagunas de Neila as the queen stage from 2021 to 2023, and lacking a major summit finish last year, the 2025 Vuelta a Burgos Féminas route features the hors category climb to Picón Blanco - a 7.8km ascent with an average grade of 9%.

The route also adds an individual time trial on the final stage, the first in the race's history.

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas Schedule