Volta ao Algarve 2024 latest results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date February 14-18, 2024 Distance 752.7km Start Location Portimāo Finish Location Alto do Malhāo Previous winner Daniel Felipe Martínez

Image 1 of 5 Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel took the lead in the stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout Van Aert wins stage 3 at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Dani Martinez won stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Gerben Thijssen wins opening stage at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5: Remco Evenepoel wins 2024 Volta ao Algarve as Dani Martinez seizes stage victory / As it happened

Remco Evenepoel sealed the overall win on the Alto do Malhão on the final day of the Volta ao Algarve. Dani Martínez dashed to win the final stage as Evenepoel, stuck in his big ring, could not sprint effectively.

Stage 4: Volta ao Algarve: Remco Evenepoel takes race lead with powerful stage 4 win / As it happened

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) powered his way into the lead of the Volta ao Algarve on Saturday, winning the stage 4 time trial in Albufeira by 17 seconds over Magnus Sheffield (Ineos). Overnight leader Dani Martínez (Bora-Hangrohe) lost 52 seconds and is now second overall 47 seconds behind the Belgian.

Stage 3: Wout van Aert surges from bunch sprint to win / As it happened

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a bike) took the stage 3 victory at the Volta ao Algarve, winning the bunch sprint to the finish line in Tavira. He started his sprint from third position back and passed a fading Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) to take the day's win ahead of Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team).

Stage 2: Volta ao Algarve: Dani Martínez out-sprints Remco Evenepoel on Alto da Foia | Live Report

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dani Martínez notched up his second victory of the 2024 season and scored a huge morale boost by beating Remco Evenepoel atop the Alto da Foia to take the race lead on stage 2 and take one step closer to a second consecutive title in the Volta ao Algarve.

Stage 1: Gerben Thijssen fastest in opening sprint stage to take first leader's jersey / As it happened

Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) was the fastest in the opening stage sprint in Lagos, winning the bunch kick ahead of Marijn Van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe). The opening stage win meant that Thijssen took the event's first overall leader's jersey.

Volta ao Algarve Information

The Volta ao Algarve, founded in 1960, is celebrating a milestone 50th edition from February 14-18, 2024, in Portugal.

A prestigious event in its own right, it has also become a significant early-season race that many top riders use to prepare for the upcoming Spring Classics.

More recent winners of the Volta ao Algarve include the likes of Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel and defending champion Daniel Martínez.

This year's race is held across 752km and includes five stages that boast something for every type of rider: climbers, time triallists and sprinters, making it a popular early-season race.

The event brings together 13 WorldTeams and many of the best cyclists in the world peloton, including defending champion Martínez, who now races with Bora-Hansgrohe.

This year's race will begin in Portimão and travel to Lagos, where a sprint finish is expected. The second day of racing starts in Lagoa and travels to the top of Alto da Fóia, where the GC battle will begin.

Stage 3 is from Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira, which should offer another opportunity for the sprinters. The time triallist will have their day on stage 4 with a new 22km race in Albufeira.

The GC-defining moment will take place on the finale stage 5, with a mountaintop finish on the steep slopes of the Alto do Malhão, where the overall champion will be crowned.

Volta ao Algarve 2024 Contenders

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Gobik/Ineos Grenadiers)

The 2024 Volta ao Algarve has attracted a high-quality field that includes a range of overall GC contenders, time triallists and sprinters, including Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Wout Van Aert and Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike), an Ineos Grenadiers trio of Geraint Thomas, Tom Pidcock and Filippo Ganna.

New to Lidl-Trek Tao Geoghegan Hart will be on the start line along with Daniel Felipe Martínez (Bora-hansgrohe), Ben Healy and Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Jordi Meeus (Bora-hansgrohe), Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty), Casper van Uden (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

2024 Volta ao Algarve Start List

2024 Volta ao Algarve Stages