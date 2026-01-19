Jump to:

UAE Tour route features two summit finishes and an individual time trial as Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard expected to battle in 2026

Maps
By published

Seven-stage route unveiled with usual sprint opportunities as well as solid GC potential

Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
The seven stages of the 2026 UAE Tour (Image credit: RCS)
Jump to:

The route for the 2026 UAE Tour will feature two summit finishes and an individual time trial alongside the traditional sprinting opportunities, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) expected to lead the GC battle.

The route, which was unveiled on Monday, will take in the traditional Jebel Hafeet summit finish on stage 6, but it will also feature an earlier climbing day on stage 3, finishing atop the Jebel Mobrah.

Stage 1: Madinat Zayed Majlis – Liwa Palace (144km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

Stage 1 offers a punchy start to the race, heading through the desert and the Moreeb Dune before an uphill drag up to Liwa Palace, with a 5% gradient on the finishing straight. The ups and downs in the run-in could make this a tough stage, with a punchy rider able to take the spoils over a sprinter, depending on how it's raced.

Stage 2: Al Hudayriyat Island ITT (12.2km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

Stage 2 takes place on Al Hudayriyat Island and will be a short, flat and fast TT, featuring only minimal turns and corners, meaning it will suit the speedy specialists. The gaps won't be huge given the short length, but should see the GC riders battling for seconds already.

Stage 3: Umm al Quwain – Jebel Mobrah (183km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

The first mountain stage of the race comes on stage 3, which will finish atop Jebel Mobrah for the first time. The riders will be climbing for some 15km, with average gradients of 10-12%, but ramps ticking over 17% in places, with the steepest sections coming in the final 6km.

Stage 4: Fujairah – Fujairah (182km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

Finally, a more pure sprinter-friendly stage on stage 4, with a route that crosses the desert and several Emirates before finishing on a flat, wide finishing straight in Fujairah.

Stage 5: Dubai Al Mamzar Park – Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (166km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

The fifth stage is as flat as it gets, with wide, straight roads all the way, making for likely a pretty straightforward day, and another bunch sprint on a 700m finishing straight.

Stage 6: Al Ain Museum – Jebel Hafeet (168km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

It's back to the mountains on stage 6 with the fairly classic Jebel Hafeet stage. It's quite a flat run-in for most of the stage, and then the road goes up for 10km on a winding, hairpinned road, with gradients of around 8-9%, climbing to 11% near the top. Previous winners have included Tadej Pogačar and Adam Yates, though winning on Jebel Hafeet doesn't always translate to a GC win.

Stage 7: Zayed National Museum – Abu Dhabi Breakwater (149km)

Image 1 of 2
Route maps and stage profiles for 2026 UAE Tour men
(Image credit: RCS)

The final stage will be for the sprinters again, with the overall likely decided on stage 6. Stage 7 is pan flat around Abu Dhabi, visiting key areas like Yas Island, before finishing in a bunch sprint in the city.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top