Coppi e Bartali: Filippo D'Aiuto holds off sprinters with late attack to win stage 2

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Continental rider converts 6km solo move into debut professional victory ahead of Matteo Moschetti

MASSALENGO, ITALY - MARCH 26: Filippo D&amp;apos;Aiuto of Italy and Team General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 41st Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2026, Stage 2 a 158km stage from Lodi to Massalengo on March 26, 2026 in Massalengo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Filippo D'Aiuto celebrates as the peloton sprints for second place in the background (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Filippo D'Aiuto (General Store-Essegibi-Curia) scored the first victory of his racing career on stage 2 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali, the Italian converting a solo attack 6km from the finish line.

The 24-year-old D'Aiuto went clear shortly after the peloton reconvened following a split in the group, seizing a lull in proceedings to attack and build a slender gap.

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In the meantime, the peloton briefly split, with Laurance and several other notable riders – including Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) – breaking clear at the front.

MASSALENGO, ITALY - MARCH 26: (L-R) Alessio Magagnotti of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Matteo Moschetti of Italy and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Tommaso Bessega of Italy and Team Polti VisitMalta sprint at finish line during the 41st Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2026, Stage 2 a 158km stage from Lodi to Massalengo on March 26, 2026 in Massalengo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Matteo Moschetti (second left) led the peloton home to take second place (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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