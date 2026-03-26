Olympic committee moves to require genetic testing for all female competitors ahead of Los Angeles Games

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New rules force female Olympic Games athletes to prove their sex

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) sprints to second place with Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) finishing third and Blanka Vas (Hungary) in fourth
The sprint finish for second in the Paris Olympic Games women's road race in 2024 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it will require a 'one-time' genetic screening for all female athletes wishing to compete in the Olympic Games, beginning with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The IOC has adopted a policy similar to that imposed by the UCI, which limits eligibility to compete in any female category event to biological females, but goes a step further to impose a requirement for athletes to prove their sex through genetic testing.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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