Volta ao Algarve stage 3 live: Another chance for the sprinters

By Daniel Ostanek
A flat finish in Tavira awaits at the end of 192km in the saddle

The route of stage 3 of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve

The route of stage 3 of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Volta ao Algarve 2024)

The flag has dropped and the riders are underway for the official start.

192km of racing coming up today, with a bunch sprint likely to conclude the stage.

173 riders take the start today following Oomen's abandon.

The riders are rolling out in Vila Real de Santo António to start stage 3!

No regrets for Evenepoel with second on Fóia summit finish at Volta ao Algarve

Soudal-QuickStep star praises team for control of key hilly stage

ALTODAFOIA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 15 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step crosses the finish line as second place winner during the 50th Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2024 Stage 2 a 1719km stage from Lagoa to Alto da Foia 888m on February 15 2024 in Alto da Foia Portugal Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

10 minutes to the start now.

Volta ao Algarve: Dani Martínez out-sprints Remco Evenepoel on Alto da Fóia

Sepp Kuss takes third ahead of Sergio Higuita on stage 2

The winning shot as the pair emerged from the fog at the top of the climb.

A look at the results from yesterday's stage up the Alto da Fóia, which saw defending champion Dani Martínez beat Remco Evenepoel to the line of the race's first summit finish.

Only two climbs on today's stage – both third-category hills and coming at 88km and 44km to go. Not much to trouble the sprinters.

He joins Alexander Hajek and Gonçalo Amado on the list of riders to leave the race so far.

The Dutchman was caught in a crash yesterday and can't continue in the race.

Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek) is a DNS today.

25 minutes until the stage gets underway.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve!

