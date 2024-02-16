Volta ao Algarve stage 3 live: Another chance for the sprinters

Refresh

The flag has dropped and the riders are underway for the official start.

192km of racing coming up today, with a bunch sprint likely to conclude the stage.

173 riders take the start today following Oomen's abandon.

The riders are rolling out in Vila Real de Santo António to start stage 3!

No regrets for Evenepoel with second on Fóia summit finish at Volta ao Algarve Soudal-QuickStep star praises team for control of key hilly stage

10 minutes to the start now.

The winning shot as the pair emerged from the fog at the top of the climb.

A look at the results from yesterday's stage up the Alto da Fóia, which saw defending champion Dani Martínez beat Remco Evenepoel to the line of the race's first summit finish.

Only two climbs on today's stage – both third-category hills and coming at 88km and 44km to go. Not much to trouble the sprinters.

He joins Alexander Hajek and Gonçalo Amado on the list of riders to leave the race so far.

The Dutchman was caught in a crash yesterday and can't continue in the race. Unfortunately Sam Oomen won’t be on the start line of #VAlargve2024 Stage 3 today 😢He was involved in a crash yesterday and is experiencing some knee pain as a result. Heal up soon, Sam 🫶 pic.twitter.com/GmEBo7HJijFebruary 16, 2024 See more

Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek) is a DNS today.

25 minutes until the stage gets underway.