Live coverage
Volta ao Algarve stage 3 live: Another chance for the sprinters
A flat finish in Tavira awaits at the end of 192km in the saddle
The flag has dropped and the riders are underway for the official start.
192km of racing coming up today, with a bunch sprint likely to conclude the stage.
173 riders take the start today following Oomen's abandon.
The riders are rolling out in Vila Real de Santo António to start stage 3!
No regrets for Evenepoel with second on Fóia summit finish at Volta ao Algarve
Soudal-QuickStep star praises team for control of key hilly stage
10 minutes to the start now.
Volta ao Algarve: Dani Martínez out-sprints Remco Evenepoel on Alto da Fóia
Sepp Kuss takes third ahead of Sergio Higuita on stage 2
The winning shot as the pair emerged from the fog at the top of the climb.
A post shared by Cyclingnews (@cyclingnews_feed)
A photo posted by on
A look at the results from yesterday's stage up the Alto da Fóia, which saw defending champion Dani Martínez beat Remco Evenepoel to the line of the race's first summit finish.
Only two climbs on today's stage – both third-category hills and coming at 88km and 44km to go. Not much to trouble the sprinters.
He joins Alexander Hajek and Gonçalo Amado on the list of riders to leave the race so far.
The Dutchman was caught in a crash yesterday and can't continue in the race.
Unfortunately Sam Oomen won’t be on the start line of #VAlargve2024 Stage 3 today 😢He was involved in a crash yesterday and is experiencing some knee pain as a result. Heal up soon, Sam 🫶 pic.twitter.com/GmEBo7HJijFebruary 16, 2024
Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek) is a DNS today.
25 minutes until the stage gets underway.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta ao Algarve stage 3 live: Another chance for the sprintersA flat finish in Tavira awaits at the end of 192km in the saddle
-
Ruta del Sol reduced to a 4.9 km time trial due to farmer protests and police shortagesWeekend stages scrapped despite changes to route
-
From Utah to the Algarve: Efapel's Keegan Swirbul guns for breakthrough in PortugalFormer Rally and Human Powered Health racer re-crosses paths with compatriot Sepp Kuss in Volta ao Algarve
-
Michal Kwiatkowski - Ineos Grenadiers' trusted leader and servant‘I always say a third Strade Bianche would be a dream result’ Polish rider tells Cyclingnews
-
Pure power and race knowledge - How Dani Martinez beat Remco Evenepoel at the Volta ao AlgarveDefending champion plays down chances of holding onto lead in decisive TT
-
No regrets for Evenepoel with second on Fóia summit finish at Volta ao AlgarveSoudal-QuickStep star praises team for control of key hilly stage
-
Nairo Quintana out of O Gran Camiño after catching COVID-19Movistar rider picked up the virus at Tour Colombia
-
Wout van Aert cracks on Alto da Fóia but 'on the right track' in Volta ao AlgarveBelgian finishes 26 seconds down after hanging on to Evenepoel, Martínez until final kilometre
-
Geoghegan Hart shows impressive climbing form in comeback at Volta ao AlgarveBriton well placed on Algarve summit finish of Alto do Foia with seventh on stage