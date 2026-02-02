'I'll keep working at a high intensity' - Remco Evenepoel keen to continue 2026 success at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Belgian key favourite for five-day race before first WorldTour showdown at the UAE Tour

SANTUARI DE LLUC, SPAIN - JANUARY 30: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes in the breakaway during the 35th Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2026 - Trofeo Serra Tramuntana a 153.7km one day race from Selva to Santuari de Lluc on January 30, 2026 in Santuari de Lluc,Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Red Bul-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the attack at the Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel is determined to continue his run of aggressive racing and early-season success with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at this week's Volta Comunitat Valenciana before heading to the UAE Tour for his first WorldTour showdown of 2026.

With a 100% strike rate and three victories at the Challenge Mallorca, Evenepoel enjoyed a perfect debut with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as they made their racing debut. The German super-team also won the Trofeo Palma thanks to Arne Marit to win four out of five of the Challenge Mallorca races.

Evenepoel was the driving force in the Trofeo Ses Salines team time trial victory and then attacked on the climbs to win alone in the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana and the Trofeo Andratx-Pollença on Friday and Saturday.

Evenepoel used the racing to work on and calibrate his five-minute threshold fitness, an area that new coach Dan Lorang can lead to improvements in his ability to take on the likes of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) later in the season.

Evenepoel will be joined by Giulio Pellizzari in the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe line-up, with Mads Pedersen and Tao Geoghegan Hart making their season debut with Lidl-Trek. Evenepoel's biggest overall rivals will include João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Movistar). Biniam Girmay makes his debut there with NSN, with Ineos Grenadiers also in action in Spain.

Wednesday's first stage suits the sprinters but stage 2 is a flattish time trial to Alginet, south of Valencia, and so should allow Evenepoel to gain time on his overall rivals. Stage 3 includes the 7.5km Alto de Tibi climb, while stage 4 around La Nucía covers the Colle de Rates and a series of other short but steep climbs.

"Now we have to look forward, Valencia is coming soon, and UAE is also coming soon, so it’s all going to be about finding the right balance between training and resting,” Evenepoel said.

