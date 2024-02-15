Volta ao Algarve stage 2: A GC battle on the Alto da Foia

Refresh

Neo pro Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal Quick-Step) has lead the chase so far but Evenepoel has now sent two more teammates to the front. He wants the attack under control, so he can have a chance of the stage victory.

100km to go The riders will soon face the Alto da Choca climb. There are no easy roads from this point.

Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan) leads the break at the Volt ao Algarve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final 30km are especially difficult. It should make for a great finale.

The categorised climbs are about to begin. This is the menu for the day: 94.2 km from the finish: Alto da Choca (1.8 km and 6.3% average)



25.6 km from the finish: Alferce (3 km and 7.2%)



13.7 km from the finish: Pomba (3.8 km and 8%)



7.5 km from the finish: start of the final climb Alto da Foia (7.5 km and 5.9%)

Tom Pidcock could be a contender for the finish and the GC on his season debut. He revaled to Sporza that he has been working on his time trialing and so could limit any losses to the likes of Remco Evenepoel. "Yesterday I had a bit of a hard time because I still lack competitive rhythm. But it already felt better than last year," the Brit told Renaat Schotte, Sporza's man on the race.



"My (TT) position is better and I feel more comfortable on the time trial bike. I'm curious to see where I will end up." (Image credit: Gobik/Ineos Grenadiers )

It's great to see Britain's Max Walker in the attack. He only joined Astana from the Continental Saint Piran team ten days ago.

The possible headwind on the climb to the finish could have an impact on the race. It was so strong there was some speculation that the stage could be changed but no longer seems to be the case. However it will change race tactics. "If there’s a sprint at the top and a headwind, it could be a stalemate for the majority of the climb," Thomas suggested. "It might play into Pippo’s (Filippo Ganna) hands. We’ll see how everyone is on the road and how it goes."

Thomas will ride both the Giro and the Tour this year and so made it clear he will not be a GC contender this week. "I won’t be racing too much before the Giro but I’ll do some good hit outs and this is the first of them," he said. "I feel okay, better than this time last year. But that’s not too hard to be honest, with the start (to 2023) that I had. "I feel good enough to help the boys. I certainly won’t be going for the win myself. It’s all about just working hard and getting in some good intensity."

Geraint Thomas spoke to Eurosport before the start, explaining why he is making his season debut in the Algarve. "It’s a nice way to start the season: a couple of sprints, two hard days and a TT as well. It’s a bit of everything, with a strong field, generally good weather too, so a good place to start," he said. (Image credit: Red Bull/CAuld)

The hills are starting to stand out on he profile of the 171km stage but only get more frequent and harder as the stage goes on. The wind and rain are an extra difficulty.

It has started to rain on the riders. Spring has still to arrive in the Algarve.

Intermarche-Wanty are also helping as stage 1 winner Gerben Thijssen wears the leader's yellow jersey.

With Remco Evenepoel keen to win the stage, it's no surprise to see his Soudal-Quick Step team working on the front of the peloton and chasing the attack.

A look at the jersey holders at the start of the stage – plus Geraint Thomas. Gerben Thijssen is in the race leader's yellow jersey while Tomas Contte is in the blue of mountain classification leader. Marijn van den Berg wears the green points jersey after taking second on stage 1. Magnus Sheffield (not pictured) is in the white best young rider's jeresy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

154km to go There are more hills after that opening climb, but the final three classified climbs of the day are packed into the final 35km of the stage.

It should be quite a quiet run to the first climb now, with the breakaway of the day already sorted.

Around 60km to go on largely flat roads before the riders hit the first climb of the day, the Alto da Choça.

Three minutes between break and peloton now. The peloton are happy to let this group mostly made up of riders from Portuguese Continental teams escape.

Amado was in the break yesterday, picking up four mountain classification points along the way to take second in the competition behind Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho).

The men out front today – Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan), Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility), Pedro Silva (ABTF Betão-Feirense), Aleksandr Grigorev (Efapel), Ruben Simão (APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense), Oliver Rees (Sabgal-Anicolor), César Martingil, Gonçalo Amado (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

158km to go The two breakaway groups are together now. Eight riders in the lead.

Meanwhile, the chasers have 30 seconds to make up.

1:40 between the leaders and the peloton.

Ruben Simão (APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense), Oliver Rees (Sabgal-Anicolor), Gonçalo Amado (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) are trying to get across.

Several more riders chasing.

He's joined out front by Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility), Pedro Silva (ABTF Betão-Feirense), Aleksandr Grigorev (Efapel), and César Martingil (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua).

164km to go Attacks flying off the front at this early stage. Astana Qazaqstan's Max Walker is among the riders trying a move.

Four classified climbs on today's stage – Alto da Choça (1.8km at 6.3%) Alferce (3 km at 7.2%), Pomba (3.8 km at 8%), and the finisher at Foiá (7.5km at 5.9%).

A reminder of the results of yesterday's opening stage which ended with a bunch sprint finish...

The peloton has just headed out to the start of the stage in Lagoa and the flag has dropped.