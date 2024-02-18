Volta ao Algarve stage 5 Live - Mountaintop finale

Refresh

The severity of the final rise up Alto do Malhão make waiting for it the conventional ploy for the GC riders, but if anyone’s feeling bold and wanting to put Evenepoel under pressure, there are plenty of hill and undulating roads throughout the day to try and do so, starting with the category three Picota climb 44km into the stage.

Here we go then, the riders have just set off and are making their way through the neutralised zone.

The Alto do Malhão will be climbed twice, first 24km from the finish, then at the finish itself. It’s not long, lasting only two and a half kilometres, but has an average gradient of over 9% that is steep enough to cause carnage.

Evenepoel’s lead of 47 seconds ahead of Dani Martínez and over a minute ahead of everyone else is substantial, but this stage is a complicated one. It’s a hilly route, with five classified climbs in total, including an uphill finish on Alto do Malhão that typically serves as the finale of the Volta ao Algarve.

Evenepoel wearing the yellow jersey in the stage’s start town Faro earlier today. He and the rest of the peloton will depart the neutralised zone in about ten minutes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one short on confidence, Evenepoel yesterday stated that not only does he think he can complete overall victory, but could also go for a second consecutive stage win.

It’s the final day of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve, and Remco Evenepoel is looking to wrap up overall victory following his stage win in yesterday’s time trial. Evenepoel was untouchable on that course, with only Magnus Sheffield getting anywhere near his time, and is odds on to seal the yellow jersey on a stage well-suited to his characteristics.