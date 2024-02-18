Live coverage
Volta ao Algarve stage 5 Live - Mountaintop finale
All eyes are on Remco Evenepoel as he targets both the yellow jersey and final stage win
Volta ao Algarve - Everything you need to know
Volta ao Algarve stage 4 report
After stunning time trial victory, Evenepoel eyes summit Volta ao Algarve final stage win
Race situation
Riders depart from Faro at 11:25am (GMT)
Remco Evenepoel leads the race by a margin of 47 seconds in the general classification
The severity of the final rise up Alto do Malhão make waiting for it the conventional ploy for the GC riders, but if anyone’s feeling bold and wanting to put Evenepoel under pressure, there are plenty of hill and undulating roads throughout the day to try and do so, starting with the category three Picota climb 44km into the stage.
Here we go then, the riders have just set off and are making their way through the neutralised zone.
The Alto do Malhão will be climbed twice, first 24km from the finish, then at the finish itself. It’s not long, lasting only two and a half kilometres, but has an average gradient of over 9% that is steep enough to cause carnage.
Evenepoel’s lead of 47 seconds ahead of Dani Martínez and over a minute ahead of everyone else is substantial, but this stage is a complicated one. It’s a hilly route, with five classified climbs in total, including an uphill finish on Alto do Malhão that typically serves as the finale of the Volta ao Algarve.
Evenepoel wearing the yellow jersey in the stage’s start town Faro earlier today. He and the rest of the peloton will depart the neutralised zone in about ten minutes.
Never one short on confidence, Evenepoel yesterday stated that not only does he think he can complete overall victory, but could also go for a second consecutive stage win.
It’s the final day of the 2024 Volta ao Algarve, and Remco Evenepoel is looking to wrap up overall victory following his stage win in yesterday’s time trial. Evenepoel was untouchable on that course, with only Magnus Sheffield getting anywhere near his time, and is odds on to seal the yellow jersey on a stage well-suited to his characteristics.
Olá and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Volta ao Algarve 2024!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta ao Algarve stage 5 Live - Mountaintop finaleAll eyes are on Remco Evenepoel as he targets both the yellow jersey and final stage win
-
After stunning time trial victory, Evenepoel eyes summit Volta ao Algarve final stage winFirst time trial victory as World TT Champion, second triumph of 2024 season in less than a week
-
Mark O'Brien, Courtney Sherwell uncork solo surges to clinch Sutton Grange GravelTilly Field takes second in sprint with Celestine Frantz as Tali Lane-Welsh, Adam Blazevic complete men's podium at first edition of Australian race
-
Toon Aerts finishes fourth in return from doping suspension in Sint NiklaasBrand wins Exact Cross round as 'cross season winds down
-
Ben Healy focussed on Ardennes Classics in beefed-up 2024 calendar"The aim is to do the Tour de France, but a lot of riders want that" says Irishman
-
'A good kind of disappointment' for Magnus Sheffield after in Volta ao Algarve time trialAmerican runner-up to Remco Evenepoel nets a notable second place
-
Wout van Aert tests new time trial position at Volta ao AlgarveVisma-Lease a Bike rider a minute slower than Evenepoel
-
As it happened - Evenepoel seizes Volta ao Algarve race lead and ITT stage winRemco Evenepoel took a 17-second winning margin and distanced major GC rivals
-
Volta ao Algarve: Remco Evenepoel takes race lead with powerful stage 4 winEvenepoel takes a decisive TT win with 16 seconds to second place, and now leads Martinez by 47 seconds