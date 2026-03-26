'I should probably have done more research' – Tom Pidcock leapfrogs Remco Evenepoel on Volta a Catalunya GC thanks to day of bonus seconds hunting

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CAMPRODRON, SPAIN - MARCH 26: (L-R) Simone Gualdi of Italy and Team Lotto Intermarche and Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling compete in the breakaway during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 4 a 151km stage from Mataro to Camprodon 957m / #UCIWT / on March 26, 2026 in Camprodon, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 Pro (right) rides in front of Simone Gualdi of Lotto-Intermarché for intermediate sprint points at Sant Joan de les Abadesses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock was set to test his climbing legs on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya but even though the big summit finish at Vallter 2000 was scrapped from the route the Briton played an active role throughout the day.

The Pinarello Q36.5 rider picked up bonus seconds 18km into the stage, then 18km from the finish, and on the finish line itself, as he even mixed it in the bunch sprint and came away with third place on stage 4.

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"To be honest, I probably should have done more research on VeloViewer of how the final was, because it came so fast after that climb," Pidcock said. "But nah, that's alright, third, that's good – these guys are fast, I'm not that fast. It's good.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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