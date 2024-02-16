Volta ao Algarve: Wout van Aert surges from bunch sprint to win stage 3

Image 1 of 10 Volta ao Algarve 2024: Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike wins stage 3 in bunch sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The final holdout from the breakaway, Carlos Salgueiro of Team APHotels-Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense, was swept up with 14km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Daniel Martinez rides in the Yellow jersey among his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The breakaway (L to R) of Frederico Figueiredo of Sabgal-Anicolor, Carlos Miguel Salgueiro of APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense, Raul Rota of Team Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista and Francisco Morais of Team Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua compete on 1992.2km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Vito Braet of Intermarché-Wanty (on left) and Michael Valgren of EF Education-EasyPost lead the peloton climbing to the Alcaria (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A stretched-out peloton climbing to the Alcaria (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Stage 2 winner Daniel Martinez of Bora-Hansgrohe rides Friday in the Yellow leader jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), who finished second on stage 2, competes in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton competes from Vila Real de Santo Antonio to Tavira (Image credit: Getty Images) Mike Teunissen of Intermarché-Wanty (far left) and Michael Valgren of EF Education-EasyPost lead the peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a bike) took the stage 3 victory at the Volta ao Algarve, winning the bunch sprint to the finish line in Tavira.

Van Aert started his sprint from third position back and passed a fading Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) to take the day's win ahead of Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team), while Thijssen finished fourth.

More to come!

Results

