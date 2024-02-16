Volta ao Algarve: Wout van Aert surges from bunch sprint to win stage 3
Oliveira second, Mayrhofer third in flat, fast finish to Tavira
Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a bike) took the stage 3 victory at the Volta ao Algarve, winning the bunch sprint to the finish line in Tavira.
Van Aert started his sprint from third position back and passed a fading Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) to take the day's win ahead of Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team), while Thijssen finished fourth.
More to come!
Results
