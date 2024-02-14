Volta ao Algarve stage 1: A sprint showdown to open the race

Refresh

164km to go The leaders are hitting the first climb of the race, the fourth-category Aldeia dos Matos, now.

Our first look at the break of the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Intermarché-Wanty among the teams leading the peloton currently.

Geraint Thomas is making his season debut this week as he gears up for a bid at the Giro-Tour double later this year. He recently spoke about his longevity, the rise of young riders in the peloton, and a lack of respect in modern road racing. Geraint Thomas: 'It's as if it's junior or U23 racing. There's less respect' (Image credit: Red Bull/CAuld)

The gap continues to edge up as the kilometres pass by. It's up to 3:45 for the seven riders now.

179km to go Three minutes between the break and the peloton.

Fonte is only rider with a professional win to his name in the move. He has a stage apiece at the 2012 Volta a Portugal and 2018 GP Beiras e Serra da Estrela to his name. Bayer has won two Austrian time trial titles at U23 level, meanwhile.

Five Portuguese riders and an Argentinian (Contte) join Bayer out front.

Fábio Costa (ABTF Betão-Feirense), Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé-Concelho), Diogo Narciso (Credibom-LA Aluminios-Marcos Car), Noah Campos (Kelly-Simoldes-UDO), César Fonte (Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista), and Gonçalo Amado (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) are also in the move.

The Austrian is joined by a swathe of riders from the local Continental teams.

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is among them.

187km to go Now some action as several riders jump from the peloton!

10km have passed now and still no riders have managed to escape.

193km to go No breakaway just yet as the riders race away from Portimão.

A puncture for Visma-Lease A Bike neo-pro Per Strand Hagenes in the early kilometres of the stage.

Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel chat ahead of the stage 1 start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

200km to go Here we go! The flag has dropped and the 2024 Volta ao Algarve is underway.

The riders have now rolled out to start the 2024 Volta ao Algarve! A 4.7km neutral zone to start the race.

2023 winner Dani Martínez is ready to defend his title this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our race preview pits superstar and two-time winner Remco Evenepoel against the world, or at least the rest of the peloton. Can he start his 2024 campaign – heading towards a Tour de France debut – with another stage race victory? Remco Evenepoel versus the world at Volta ao Algarve – Analysis (Image credit: Getty Images)

10 minutes to the stage 1 start!

Riders also do the media rounds at sign-on before heading to the start line. That's our reporter Alasdair Fotheringham on the right getting the latest from Vuelta a España champion Sepp Kuss. (Image credit: Getty Images)

...so too does Wout van Aert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in Portugal, Remco Evenepoel meets some fans ahead of the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While over in the Middle East, the Tour of Oman drew to a close with a summit finish on Green Mountain a few hours ago... Tour of Oman: Adam Yates wins on Green Mountain to seal overall victory (Image credit: ASO)

Some news from elsewhere on the Iberian Peninsula today... Ruta del Sol opening stage cancelled due to farmer protests (Image credit: Getty Images)

The official race start comes in 20 minutes, though the real start is a little later after the end of the neutral rollout.

The likes of Van Aert, Meeus, Démare could all feature in the final today. Watch out for Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty), Edward Theuns, Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor Pro Cycling), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Casper van Uden (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), among others, too.

Our pick of the star names lining up to take the start today... Remco Evenepoel, Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep); Dani Martínez, Sergio Higuita, Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe); Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease A Bike); Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek); Tom Pidcock, Geraint Thomas, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers); Isaac Del Toro, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates); Ben Healy, Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost); Stefan Küng, Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ); Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels); Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

You can take a look at the race start list below.

We're just under an hour away from the start of the stage.

There are two climbs on the route today, though both come in the opening half of the stage. The fourth-category Aldeia dos Matos (1.9km at 5.2%) and third-category Nave (5.9km at 4.2%) will give the breakaway a chance to battle over the climber's jersey, and shouldn't affect the outcome of the stage.

The opening stage runs a 200km circuitous route in the east of the southern Portuguese region, heading inland from Portimão and heading east to Lagos for a likely sprint finish.