Volta ao Algarve stage 4 Live - GC battle against the clock

His time looks set to remain the best for a while. His is still the fastest time at the first checkpoint, where even the second and third best Julien Vermote and Florian Sénéchal were respectively 14 and 21 seconds adrift.

His time there is short-lived, however, as Ed Theuns dethrones him with a new best time of 29-04 — almost two minutes quicker!

There’s a new leader at the clubhouse, as Keegan Swirbul finishes with a time 23 seconds quicker than Babor.

Here’s a glimpse of Theuns on the road. As you can see, it’s a sunny day with clear skies, and no threat of the weather affecting the results. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile at the finish, Babor maintained his early pace and has set the new fastest time: 31:33

Ed Theuns is one of the first household names on the road, and he’s set a new fastest time at the first checkpoint, smashing Swirbul’s by 25 seconds.

Gerben Thijssen is out on the road now. The Belgian didn’t manage to back up his opening day stage with another in yesterday’s bunch sprint, but has looked mightily impressive so far and could be poised for a big season.

At the second checkpoint, Daniel Babor has once again posted the quickest time, but there’s a new pace-setter further down the road as American Keegan Swirbul puts 9 seconds into his benchmark at the first checkpoint.

Our first rider of the day, Diogo Oliveira, is at the clubhouse, posting a time of 32.46.

Some stunning scenery on display today in the Algarve. Here’s John Degenkolb’s view while on his recon earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martins’ time at the first checkpoint has been eclipsed by Daniel Babor, who is up by almost half a minute already.

The other hot favourite for stage victory alongside Evenepoel and Van Aert is Filippo Ganna. Here he is earlier today checking out the course, resplendent in the Italian national champion jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several riders have now passed the first intermediate time check, with João Martins of the Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista team posting the quickest time of 11.02.

Benoot’s teammate and leader for the spring classics Wout van Aert won yesterday’s stage, and will again be a favourite today. He’s one of the few riders in the world who can compete with Evenepoeil against the clock, and this will be the first showdown between them this year as they build towards the Olympics Games this summer.

Tiesj Benoot is the only non-starter this afternoon. The Jumbo rider crashed on the opening stage, and the team decided he was best off sitting out the rest of the race as he prepares for next weekend’s cobbled classics.

There will be one rider setting off per minute, until we reach the top ten at 15:00 this afternoon whereupon there will be two minute intervals. Here’s a complete list of every start time.

There will be two intermediate time checks for each rider today: one at 7.1km, the other at 16.9km.

We won’t be seeing those two showdown for a few hours yet, as the riders set off in reverse order of their standing on GC. Portuguese rider Diogo Oliveira is the first out, and is on the course now approaching the first time check.

This year, however, Martínez faces the extra complication posed by a certain Remco Evenepoel. Martínez might have surprised Evenepoel by outspinting him to win stage two, but time trialling is the Belgian’s domain, and he’ll be confident of overturning the four second deficit on GC.Just look at what happened here two years ago: Evenepoel won the penultimate stage time trial by a whopping 58 seconds from second-place Stefan Küng, to take and ultimately win the yellow jersey.

Daniel Martínez leads the race having won stage two’s uphill finish, and is seeking to defend his overall title from last year. On that occasion, he jumped up seven places on the final day time trial to take the lead from his then-Ineos teammate Tom Pidcock, and just held off his other teammate Filippo Ganna by two seconds.

So what of the route? It’s an out-and-back effort from the city of Albufeira, and the race’s official website describes it as “made up of several long straights and few bends, but still with some more technical parts. The route is mostly flat, but there are some ups and downs, as usual in the Volta ao Algarve, and in the middle there is an area more exposed to the wind.”

22 kilometres is a pretty long time trial for a five-day race — long enough to make it the decisive day in the Volta ao Algarve With the GC tightly poised and 11 riders within 30 seconds of race leader Dani Martínez, it could be all change at the top.

Today it’s the time trial stage of the Volta ao Algarve, and one that’s set to be pivotal to the overall classification. With just one more hilly stage to come tomorrow, whoever finishes today in the yellow jersey will likely be crowned overall victor.