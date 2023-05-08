(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2023 UCI Road World Championships Date August 3 - 9, 2023 Location Glasgow, Scotland Previous edition 2022 UCI Track World Championships

Track World Championships overview

The first edition of the combined 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 - 13, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The '11-day mega event' will bring together 13 different cycling World Championships, across at least six different locations around Glasgow and southern Scotland. The event will award rainbow jerseys for road racing, time trials, track, BMX, indoor cycling and para-cycling.

The UCI will duplicate the unified World Championships every four years before each Summer Olympic Games.

The 2023 UCI Track World Championships will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, August 3-9. The 250m track is built from Siberian pine, which is one of the fastest woods in the world. It may be sourced from permafrost forests, but the air in the velodrome is kept deliberately warm so the bikes go faster

Racers compete for 11 rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's events, with the six Olympic disciplines - Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin - joined by a wider range of events, including the Points Race, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Individual Pursuit, and Time Trial (1 km for men, 500 metres for women).

UCI Track World Records

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Men Event Record Holder (Country) Record Date Flying 200m time trial Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 9.100 September 6, 2019 Flying 500m time trial Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 24.758 May 13, 2007 Team sprint (750m) Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg (Netherlands) 41.225 February 26, 2020 1km time trial François Pervis (France) 56.303 December 7, 2013 4000m individual pursuit Filippo Ganna (Italy) 3:59.636 October 14, 2022 4000m team pursuit Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan (Italy) 3:42.032 August 4, 2021

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women Event Record Holder (Country) Record Date Flying 200m time trial Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 10.154 September 5, 2019 Flying 500m time trial Kristina Vogel (Germany) 28.970 December 17, 2016 Team sprint (750m) Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze (Germany) 45.967 October 12, 2022 500m time trial Jessica Salazar (Mexico) 32.268 October 7, 2016 3000m individual pursuit Chloé Dygert (United States) 3:16.937 February 29, 2020 4000m team pursuit Franziska Brauße, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger (Germany) 4:04.242 August 3, 2021

UCI Track World Championships schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Start Time (BST) Day 1 - Thursday Aug. 3 ME Team Pursuit Qualification 10:30 Row 1 - Cell 0 ME/WE Team Sprint Qualification 11:51 Row 2 - Cell 0 WE Individual Pursuit Qualification 13:16 Row 3 - Cell 0 WE Team Sprint Round 1 19:03 Row 4 - Cell 0 WE Individual Pursuit Final 19:50 Row 5 - Cell 0 WE Team Sprint Final 20:19 Row 6 - Cell 0 ME Scratch Race Final 20:27 Day 2 - Friday Aug. 4 WE Team Pursuit Qualification 11:00 Row 8 - Cell 0 WE 500m TT Qualification 12:21 Row 9 - Cell 0 ME Team Pursuit Round 1 18:50 Row 10 - Cell 0 WE 500m TT Final 19:30 Row 11 - Cell 0 ME Team Sprint Round 1 19:53 Row 12 - Cell 0 WE Scratch Race Final 20:06 Row 13 - Cell 0 ME Team Sprint Final 20:38 Day 3 - Saturday Aug. 5 ME Sprint Qualification 11:27 Row 15 - Cell 0 WE Team Pursuit Round 1 12:32 Row 16 - Cell 0 ME Sprint 1/16 Final 13:00 Row 17 - Cell 0 ME Sprint 1/8 Final 14:49 Row 18 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Round 1 18:21 Row 19 - Cell 0 ME Team Pursuit Final 19:07 Row 20 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Round 1 Repechage 19:43 Row 21 - Cell 0 WE Team Pursuit Final 20:28 Day 4 - Sunday Aug. 6 ME Individual Pursuit Qualification 11:06 Row 23 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Quarterfinal 12:37 Row 24 - Cell 0 ME Sprint Quarterfinal 13:09 Row 25 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Scratch Race (1/4) 14:53 Row 26 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Semifinal 18:13 Row 27 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Tempo Race 2/4 18:22 Row 28 - Cell 0 WE Elimination Race Final 18:34 Row 29 - Cell 0 ME Individual Pursuit Final 19:01 Row 30 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Elimination Race 3/4 19:16 Row 31 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Final 19:57 Row 32 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Points Race (4/4) 20:12 Day 5 - Monday Aug. 7 WE Sprint Qualification 11:30 Row 34 - Cell 0 ME Sprint Semifinal 12:18 Row 35 - Cell 0 WE Sprint 1/16 Final 12:26 Row 36 - Cell 0 ME Elimination Race Final 18:28 Row 37 - Cell 0 ME Sprint Final 18:55 Row 38 - Cell 0 WE Madison Final 19:34 Day 6 - Tuesday Aug. 8 WE Sprint 1/8 Final 12:30 Row 40 - Cell 0 WE Sprint 1/4 Final 13:48 Row 41 - Cell 0 ME 1km TT Qualification 14:04 Row 42 - Cell 0 ME 1km TT Final 17:25 Row 43 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Round 1 18:04 Row 44 - Cell 0 WE Points Race Final 18:42 Row 45 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Round 1 Repechage 19:19 Row 46 - Cell 0 ME Madison Final 19:44 Day 7 - Wednesday Aug. 9 WE Sprint Semifinal 17:30 Row 48 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Scratch Race (1/4) 17:38 Row 49 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Quarterfinal 18:01 Row 50 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Tempo Race (2/4) 18:19 Row 51 - Cell 0 WE Sprint Final 18:33 Row 52 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Semifinal 18:41 Row 53 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Elimination Race (3/4) 18:58 Row 54 - Cell 0 ME Points Race Final 19:15 Row 55 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Final 20:11 Row 56 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Points Race (4/4) 20:21