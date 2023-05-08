2023 UCI Track World Championships

Race-homes
By published

First edition of unified Worlds with road, track, mountain bike all in one

Jump to:

GLASGOW SCOTLAND APRIL 24 Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands competes in the Mens Sprint Qualifying during day four of the UCU Track Nations Cup at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on April 24 2022 in Glasgow Scotland Photo by Ian MacNicolGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2023 UCI Road World Championships
DateAugust 3 - 9, 2023
LocationGlasgow, Scotland
Previous edition2022 UCI Track World Championships

Track World Championships overview

The first edition of the combined 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 - 13, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The '11-day mega event' will bring together 13 different cycling World Championships, across at least six different locations around Glasgow and southern Scotland. The event will award rainbow jerseys for road racing, time trials, track, BMX, indoor cycling and para-cycling.

The UCI will duplicate the unified World Championships every four years before each Summer Olympic Games.

The 2023 UCI Track World Championships will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, August 3-9. The 250m track is built from Siberian pine, which is one of the fastest woods in the world. It may be sourced from permafrost forests, but the air in the velodrome is kept deliberately warm so the bikes go faster

Racers compete for 11 rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's events, with the six Olympic disciplines - Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin - joined by a wider range of events, including the Points Race, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Individual Pursuit, and Time Trial (1 km for men, 500 metres for women).

UCI Track World Records

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men
EventRecord Holder (Country)RecordDate
Flying 200m time trialNicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)9.100September 6, 2019
Flying 500m time trialChris Hoy (Great Britain)24.758May 13, 2007
Team sprint (750m)Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg (Netherlands)41.225February 26, 2020
1km time trialFrançois Pervis (France)56.303December 7, 2013
4000m individual pursuitFilippo Ganna (Italy)3:59.636October 14, 2022
4000m team pursuitSimone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan (Italy)3:42.032August 4, 2021
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women
EventRecord Holder (Country)RecordDate
Flying 200m time trialKelsey Mitchell (Canada)10.154September 5, 2019
Flying 500m time trialKristina Vogel (Germany)28.970December 17, 2016
Team sprint (750m)Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze (Germany)45.967October 12, 2022
500m time trialJessica Salazar (Mexico)32.268October 7, 2016
3000m individual pursuitChloé Dygert (United States)3:16.937February 29, 2020
4000m team pursuitFranziska Brauße, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger (Germany)4:04.242August 3, 2021

UCI Track World Championships schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateEventStart Time (BST)
Day 1 - Thursday Aug. 3 ME Team Pursuit Qualification10:30
Row 1 - Cell 0 ME/WE Team Sprint Qualification11:51
Row 2 - Cell 0 WE Individual Pursuit Qualification13:16
Row 3 - Cell 0 WE Team Sprint Round 119:03
Row 4 - Cell 0 WE Individual Pursuit Final19:50
Row 5 - Cell 0 WE Team Sprint Final20:19
Row 6 - Cell 0 ME Scratch Race Final20:27
Day 2 - Friday Aug. 4WE Team Pursuit Qualification11:00
Row 8 - Cell 0 WE 500m TT Qualification12:21
Row 9 - Cell 0 ME Team Pursuit Round 118:50
Row 10 - Cell 0 WE 500m TT Final19:30
Row 11 - Cell 0 ME Team Sprint Round 119:53
Row 12 - Cell 0 WE Scratch Race Final20:06
Row 13 - Cell 0 ME Team Sprint Final20:38
Day 3 - Saturday Aug. 5ME Sprint Qualification 11:27
Row 15 - Cell 0 WE Team Pursuit Round 112:32
Row 16 - Cell 0 ME Sprint 1/16 Final 13:00
Row 17 - Cell 0 ME Sprint 1/8 Final 14:49
Row 18 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Round 118:21
Row 19 - Cell 0 ME Team Pursuit Final19:07
Row 20 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Round 1 Repechage19:43
Row 21 - Cell 0 WE Team Pursuit Final20:28
Day 4 - Sunday Aug. 6ME Individual Pursuit Qualification11:06
Row 23 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Quarterfinal12:37
Row 24 - Cell 0 ME Sprint Quarterfinal13:09
Row 25 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Scratch Race (1/4)14:53
Row 26 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Semifinal18:13
Row 27 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Tempo Race 2/418:22
Row 28 - Cell 0 WE Elimination Race Final18:34
Row 29 - Cell 0 ME Individual Pursuit Final19:01
Row 30 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Elimination Race 3/419:16
Row 31 - Cell 0 WE Keirin Final19:57
Row 32 - Cell 0 ME Omnium Points Race (4/4) 20:12
Day 5 - Monday Aug. 7WE Sprint Qualification11:30
Row 34 - Cell 0 ME Sprint Semifinal12:18
Row 35 - Cell 0 WE Sprint 1/16 Final12:26
Row 36 - Cell 0 ME Elimination Race Final18:28
Row 37 - Cell 0 ME Sprint Final18:55
Row 38 - Cell 0 WE Madison Final19:34
Day 6 - Tuesday Aug. 8WE Sprint 1/8 Final12:30
Row 40 - Cell 0 WE Sprint 1/4 Final13:48
Row 41 - Cell 0 ME 1km TT Qualification14:04
Row 42 - Cell 0 ME 1km TT Final17:25
Row 43 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Round 118:04
Row 44 - Cell 0 WE Points Race Final18:42
Row 45 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Round 1 Repechage19:19
Row 46 - Cell 0 ME Madison Final19:44
Day 7 - Wednesday Aug. 9WE Sprint Semifinal17:30
Row 48 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Scratch Race (1/4)17:38
Row 49 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Quarterfinal18:01
Row 50 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Tempo Race (2/4)18:19
Row 51 - Cell 0 WE Sprint Final18:33
Row 52 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Semifinal18:41
Row 53 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Elimination Race (3/4)18:58
Row 54 - Cell 0 ME Points Race Final19:15
Row 55 - Cell 0 ME Keirin Final20:11
Row 56 - Cell 0 WE Omnium Points Race (4/4)20:21
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.