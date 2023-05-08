2023 UCI Track World Championships
First edition of unified Worlds with road, track, mountain bike all in one
|Date
|August 3 - 9, 2023
|Location
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Previous edition
|2022 UCI Track World Championships
Track World Championships overview
The first edition of the combined 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 - 13, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The '11-day mega event' will bring together 13 different cycling World Championships, across at least six different locations around Glasgow and southern Scotland. The event will award rainbow jerseys for road racing, time trials, track, BMX, indoor cycling and para-cycling.
The UCI will duplicate the unified World Championships every four years before each Summer Olympic Games.
The 2023 UCI Track World Championships will take place at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, August 3-9. The 250m track is built from Siberian pine, which is one of the fastest woods in the world. It may be sourced from permafrost forests, but the air in the velodrome is kept deliberately warm so the bikes go faster
Racers compete for 11 rainbow jerseys in the men's and women's events, with the six Olympic disciplines - Team Pursuit, Omnium, Madison, Team Sprint, Individual Sprint and Keirin - joined by a wider range of events, including the Points Race, Scratch Race, Elimination Race, Individual Pursuit, and Time Trial (1 km for men, 500 metres for women).
- What is the Team Sprint?
- What is the Team Pursuit?
- What is the Keirin?
- What is the Omnium?
- What is the Individual Sprint?
- What is the Madison?
UCI Track World Records
|Event
|Record Holder (Country)
|Record
|Date
|Flying 200m time trial
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|9.100
|September 6, 2019
|Flying 500m time trial
|Chris Hoy (Great Britain)
|24.758
|May 13, 2007
|Team sprint (750m)
|Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van den Berg (Netherlands)
|41.225
|February 26, 2020
|1km time trial
|François Pervis (France)
|56.303
|December 7, 2013
|4000m individual pursuit
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|3:59.636
|October 14, 2022
|4000m team pursuit
|Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan (Italy)
|3:42.032
|August 4, 2021
|Event
|Record Holder (Country)
|Record
|Date
|Flying 200m time trial
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|10.154
|September 5, 2019
|Flying 500m time trial
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|28.970
|December 17, 2016
|Team sprint (750m)
|Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch, Emma Hinze (Germany)
|45.967
|October 12, 2022
|500m time trial
|Jessica Salazar (Mexico)
|32.268
|October 7, 2016
|3000m individual pursuit
|Chloé Dygert (United States)
|3:16.937
|February 29, 2020
|4000m team pursuit
|Franziska Brauße, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger (Germany)
|4:04.242
|August 3, 2021
UCI Track World Championships schedule
|Date
|Event
|Start Time (BST)
|Day 1 - Thursday Aug. 3
|ME Team Pursuit Qualification
|10:30
|ME/WE Team Sprint Qualification
|11:51
|WE Individual Pursuit Qualification
|13:16
|WE Team Sprint Round 1
|19:03
|WE Individual Pursuit Final
|19:50
|WE Team Sprint Final
|20:19
|ME Scratch Race Final
|20:27
|Day 2 - Friday Aug. 4
|WE Team Pursuit Qualification
|11:00
|WE 500m TT Qualification
|12:21
|ME Team Pursuit Round 1
|18:50
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|WE 500m TT Final
|19:30
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|ME Team Sprint Round 1
|19:53
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|WE Scratch Race Final
|20:06
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|ME Team Sprint Final
|20:38
|Day 3 - Saturday Aug. 5
|ME Sprint Qualification
|11:27
|WE Team Pursuit Round 1
|12:32
|ME Sprint 1/16 Final
|13:00
|ME Sprint 1/8 Final
|14:49
|WE Keirin Round 1
|18:21
|ME Team Pursuit Final
|19:07
|WE Keirin Round 1 Repechage
|19:43
|WE Team Pursuit Final
|20:28
|ME Individual Pursuit Qualification
|11:06
|WE Keirin Quarterfinal
|12:37
|ME Sprint Quarterfinal
|13:09
|ME Omnium Scratch Race (1/4)
|14:53
|WE Keirin Semifinal
|18:13
|ME Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
|18:22
|WE Elimination Race Final
|18:34
|ME Individual Pursuit Final
|19:01
|ME Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
|19:16
|WE Keirin Final
|19:57
|ME Omnium Points Race (4/4)
|20:12
|Day 5 - Monday Aug. 7
|WE Sprint Qualification
|11:30
|ME Sprint Semifinal
|12:18
|WE Sprint 1/16 Final
|12:26
|ME Elimination Race Final
|18:28
|ME Sprint Final
|18:55
|WE Madison Final
|19:34
|Day 6 - Tuesday Aug. 8
|WE Sprint 1/8 Final
|12:30
|WE Sprint 1/4 Final
|13:48
|ME 1km TT Qualification
|14:04
|ME 1km TT Final
|17:25
|ME Keirin Round 1
|18:04
|WE Points Race Final
|18:42
|ME Keirin Round 1 Repechage
|19:19
|ME Madison Final
|19:44
|Day 7 - Wednesday Aug. 9
|WE Sprint Semifinal
|17:30
|WE Omnium Scratch Race (1/4)
|17:38
|ME Keirin Quarterfinal
|18:01
|WE Omnium Tempo Race (2/4)
|18:19
|WE Sprint Final
|18:33
|ME Keirin Semifinal
|18:41
|WE Omnium Elimination Race (3/4)
|18:58
|ME Points Race Final
|19:15
|ME Keirin Final
|20:11
|WE Omnium Points Race (4/4)
|20:21
