Tour of Oman 2023
Matteo Jorgenson wins the 2023 Tour of Oman
American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) won the overall at the Tour of Oman in the 12th edition of the UCI ProSeries race.
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the Tour of Oman 2023 stage 1 in a bunch sprint to take the first race leader's jersey. Pre-race favourite Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) found himself boxed in and finished a distant 21st.
The race shifted to the climbers for an uphill finish at Qurayyat, where Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) won the stage 3, while Jorgenson was fourth on the day.
Jorgenson powered to the stage win and the Tour of Oman race lead on the more severe summit finale atop Jabal Hatt, the first major success of his career.
Diego Ulissi won stage 4 in a reduced bunch sprint before the final showdown on Green Mountain.
On the last stage, Jorgenson was on top of any challenges, coming to the finish with only one rider, Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quickstep). Vansevenant outsprinted Jorgenson for the stage but the American claimed the first stage race victory of his career in the Tour of Oman 2023.
Tour of Oman 2023 route
The 2023 race brings with it a hillier parcours than recent editions, with perhaps only stage 1 – its finish a carbon copy of the 2022 opener – being one for the sprinters.
Stages 2, 3, and 4 all conclude with punchy uphill finishes, including the 4.6km, 7.7% Jabal Haat on stage 3. The final day will see the peloton tackle the traditional summit finish at Jabal Al Akhdhar (5.7km at 9.9%).
|Date
|Stage
|Start time (CET)
|Finish time (CET)
|February 11
|Stage 1: Al Rustaq Fort - Muscat
|12:00
|15:41
|February 12
|Stage 2: Muscat - Qurayyat
|11:00
|15:19
|February 13
|Stage 3: Al Khobar - Jabal Hatt
|10:50
|14:42
|February 14
|Stage 4: Izki - Yitti Hills
|10:15
|15:32
|February 15
|Stage 5: Samail - Jabal Al Akhdhar
|09:30
|13:23
Tour of Oman 2023 teams
- AG2R Citroën
- Arkéa-Samsic
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bingoal WB
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Burgos-BH
- Cofidis
- Human Powered Health
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- JCL Team Ukyo
- Kern Pharma
- Lotto-Dstny
- Movistar
- Oman National Team
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Terengganu Polygon
- UAE Team Emirates
- Uno-X
