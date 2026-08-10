Parent company of Lapierre and Raleigh initiates insolvency proceedings, putting major brands at risk

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The future of Picnic-PostNL’s bike supplier is uncertain in the middle of the race season

Team Picnic Postnl, Lapierre bikes during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025, Stage 3 from Viladecans The Style Outlets to La Molina on March 26, 2025, in Viladecans, Spain. (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Accell, the parent company to Lapierre, bike supplier to team Picnic-PostNL, are entering insolvency (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch bicycle conglomerate Accell, which owns a number of well-known brands, has been granted a suspension of payments, thereby beginning insolvency proceedings.

While the company describe themselves as "Europe’s market leader in e-bikes and second largest in bicycle parts and accessories", they own French race bike manufacturer Lapierre, which provides bikes to men’s and women’s WorldTour squads, Picnic-PostNL.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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