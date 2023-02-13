Matteo Jorgenson wins Tour of Oman stage 3 summit finish

Image 1 of 9 Matteo Jorgenson powers to victory (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) The peloton zips through Oman during stage 3 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) Green jersey holder Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) Cofidis lead the peloton for leader Jesus Herrada in red (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) The peloton heads towards the mountains and the summit finish at Jabal Hatt (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) The day's breakaway – Stephen Bassett, Alejandro Franco, Johan Meeuns (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) Cofidis in charge of the peloton during stage 3 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) The peloton rides through hilly terrain in Oman (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) Race leader Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images)

With his first professional race victory, Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) claimed the glory and the overall race lead on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman to Jabal Hatt.

The American was part of an elite lead group towards the top of the 4.6km, 7.7% climb after Lotto-Dstny had earlier worked to push the pace in the peloton. With a late burst to the line, Jorgenson sped away from his GC rivals to solo home.

Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) took second place at two seconds back, while Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) was third among a group of four at three seconds.

