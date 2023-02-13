Matteo Jorgenson wins Tour of Oman stage 3 summit finish
New race leader beats Vansevenant and Bouchard at Jabal Hatt
With his first professional race victory, Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) claimed the glory and the overall race lead on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman to Jabal Hatt.
The American was part of an elite lead group towards the top of the 4.6km, 7.7% climb after Lotto-Dstny had earlier worked to push the pace in the peloton. With a late burst to the line, Jorgenson sped away from his GC rivals to solo home.
Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) took second place at two seconds back, while Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) was third among a group of four at three seconds.
Results powered by FirstCycling
