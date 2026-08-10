'My ambition is to become a consistent winner' - Pavel Bittner takes his talents to Pinarello-Q36.5 for next two seasons

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Team principal says 'mindset' of 23-year-old has impressed the team, as he is 'ambitious, analytical and constantly looking for ways to improve'

Pavel Bittner of Picnic PostNL celebrates on the podium of Scheldeprijs one day race as runner-up
Pavel Bittner of Picnic PostNL celebrates on the podium as runner-up at 2026 Scheldeprijs one-day race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5 confirmed Czech sprinter Pavel Bittner will join the roster to start the 2027 season, the 23-year-old signing for two years.

It's another substantial rung in the ladder for the Swiss WorldTour team, which signed AlUla-Jayco's Mauro Schmid earlier this month on a three-year deal. The win for the top-ranked ProTeam is a major loss for WorldTour squad Picnic-PostNL, where Bittner developed into a top talent.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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