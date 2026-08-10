Volta a Portugal: Julius Johansen wins stage 5 time trial for second victory the race

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Tiago Antunes next closest rider to Dane at 30 seconds back

Julius Johansen of UAE Team Emirates-XRG starts from the start ramp during the Prologue of the Volta a Portugal 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 5, 2026. (Photo by Eduardo Almeida/NurPhoto)
Volta a Portugal: Julius Johansen of UAE Team Emirates-XRG add stage 5 time trial win to the prologue victory earlier in the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the 17.4km individual time trial on the fifth day of racing at Volta a Portugal. The Dane sat in the hot seat most of the day as his time of 21 minutes, 13 seconds was never threatened.

Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling) finished second, 30 seconds back, while Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was third, another 5 seconds in arrears. Johansen added a second stage victory for the race, having won the opening prologue.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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