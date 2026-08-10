Volta a Portugal: Julius Johansen wins stage 5 time trial for second victory the race

Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the 17.4km individual time trial on the fifth day of racing at Volta a Portugal. The Dane sat in the hot seat most of the day as his time of 21 minutes, 13 seconds was never threatened.

Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling) finished second, 30 seconds back, while Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was third, another 5 seconds in arrears. Johansen added a second stage victory for the race, having won the opening prologue.

Coming in with only one rider remaining on course, Artem Nych (Anicolor-Campicarn Cycling) posted the third-best time at the intermediate check, but slowed on the final kilometres to finish 39 seconds off the pace, and fourth best.

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Nych's teammate and race leader Alexis Guérin completed his ride with the eighth-best time, 22:06, and kept the yellow jersey. However, he lost 14 seconds to Nych in the overall, though his margin was still a hefty 1:12 going into the rest day. Antunes moved up five places in GC to third overall, now 1:52 back.

“It is amazing. I am really, really happy to finish this off. This was, of course, one of my goals for this Volta a Portugal. I really wanted to win one stage, and then I won the prologue, but of course I also wanted to win today to show I can do it on a slightly longer time trial. I am really happy to pull it off," Johansen said in a team statement.



“I was a little scared because I only saw the course for the first time today, so you never know really what to expect. Also, on the descents, how many risks are you going to take? I am really happy it paid off with a victory today."

The course began at the Sangalhos National Velodrome in Anadia with one small incline at the 9.9km to go mark for an intermediate time check at Barrô, then a long flat stretch for a 1.5km descent into Águeda, with a slight uphill and a cobbled section to disrupt tempos.

One of the fastest times from early starters at the intermediate check was Johansen, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG) rider having won the Lisbon prologue to start the 10-day stage race, posting 12:31. He then went into the hot seat with a time of 21:13.

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Van der Tuuk didn't impress from the checkpoint, but got faster on the second half and was the next rider to challenge Johansen, finishing 35 seconds back.

There were two crashes on the course, both coming near the finish. With the middle of the field on course, Pedro Pinto (Efapel cycling) went down hard in the final, and struggled to complete his ride. Then 33 riders later, Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense-Beeceler) crashed, having to walk and carry his bike across the line.

From the riders in between, Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), an Olympic gold medalist for Portugal from two years ago, failed to impress, going 48 seconds slower than the Dane.

When the top 10 were on course, eyes refocused on the intermediate checkpoint. Antunes recorded the second-best time split, but it was still 25 seconds slower than Johansen. He would add five more seconds to his time at the finish to go second overall.

Three riders behind Artunes, Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) suffered a mechanical and he had to stop for a bike change. He finished 1:47 back.

Once all the top 10 completed their rides, the 26-year-old Dane could celebrate his second victory of the Portuguese stage race, and fifth victory of the year, all coming in races against the clock.

Stage 5 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 0:21:13 2 Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling) +0:00:30 3 Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:00:36 4 Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:00:39 5 Luca Giaimi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:00:43 6 Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:00:45 7 Rafael Reis (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:00:48 8 Alexis Guérin (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:00:53 9 Jose Neves (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:00:59 10 Adria Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:01:00 11 Zac Marriage (NSN Development Team) +0:01:01 12 Eduardo Perez-Landaluce (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:01:05 13 Filipe Francisco (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:01:06 14 Emanuel Duarte (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:01:06 15 Finlay Tarling (NSN Development Team) +0:01:09 16 Patrick Welch (APS Pro Cycling) +0:01:19 17 Ben Morin (NSN Development Team) +0:01:20 18 Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:01:20 19 Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:01:22 20 Lucas Lopes (Efapel Cycling) +0:01:27 21 Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:01:31 22 Fabio Costa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:01:32 23 Rúben Rodrigues (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:01:33 24 Ailetz Lasa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:01:36 25 Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:01:41 26 Adrián Bustamante (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:01:44 27 Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling) +0:01:46 28 Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:01:47 29 Jordi Lopez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:01:49 30 João Matias (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:01:50 31 Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:01:50 32 Alvaro Garcia (NSN Development Team) +0:01:51 33 Daniel Viegas (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:01:53 34 Carlos Garcia (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:01:56 35 David Domínguez (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:01:59 36 Gaspar Goncalves (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:01:59 37 Alex Hewes (NSN Development Team) +0:02:00 38 Diogo Barbosa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:02:00 39 Rui Carvalho (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:02:00 40 Conn McDunphy (APS Pro Cycling) +0:02:00 41 Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:02:02 42 Keegan Swirbul (Efapel Cycling) +0:02:03 43 Claudio Leal (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:02:04 44 Diogo Gonçalves (Efapel Cycling) +0:02:10 45 Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:02:11 46 Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:02:13 47 Maksym Bilyi (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:02:15 48 Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:02:16 49 Henrique Avancini (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:02:16 50 Francisco Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:02:17 51 Jesus David Peña (Efapel Cycling) +0:02:18 52 Harrison Wood (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:02:20 53 Abner González (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:02:20 54 Guilherme Mestre (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:02:20 55 Miguel Salgueiro (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:02:22 56 Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:02:23 57 Jaime Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:02:25 58 Rafael Barbas (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:02:25 59 João Medeiros (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:02:26 60 Emil Nymand Nielsen (NSN Development Team) +0:02:26 61 Jorge Galvez Lopez (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:02:27 62 Cesar Martingil (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:02:34 63 Ángel Sánchez (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:02:35 64 André Carvalho (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:02:35 65 Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) +0:02:37 66 Diogo Narciso (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:02:37 67 Joshua Lebo (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:02:38 68 Hugo Nunes (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:02:38 69 Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:02:41 70 Louis Ferreira (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:02:42 71 André Ribeiro (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:02:46 72 Pedro Figueiredo Leme (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:02:51 73 Joao Pedro Rossi (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:02:54 74 Leangel Linarez (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:02:56 75 Oscar Rota Rus (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:02:58 76 Jesus Del Pino (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:03:00 77 Bruno Lemes (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:03:02 78 Gabriel Sousa Silva (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:03:06 79 Lorenzo Quartucci (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:03:11 80 Santiago Mesa (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:03:12 81 Andrey André (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:03:13 82 Francisco Morais (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:03:16 83 Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:03:16 84 José Manuel Gutiérrez (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:03:28 85 João Martins (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:03:31 86 Adam Lewis (APS Pro Cycling) +0:03:32 87 Goncalo Carvalho (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:03:34 88 Bruno Maceiras (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:03:40 89 Alexandre Montez (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:03:41 90 Andrew Lydic (APS Pro Cycling) +0:03:42 91 Fabio Oliveira (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:03:43 92 Tomas Contte (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:03:49 93 Rafael Sousa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:03:50 94 Afonso Silva (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:03:50 95 Jeremy Smith (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:03:52 96 Liam Flanagan (APS Pro Cycling) +0:03:59 97 Diogo Pinto (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:04:13 98 Francisco Pereira (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:04:14 99 Ronan O'Connor (APS Pro Cycling) +0:04:18 100 Pedro Andrade (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:04:18 101 Carson Miles (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:04:19 102 João Nuno Oliveira (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:04:34 103 Edson Gilmar de Rezende Junior (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:04:34 104 Miguel Moreira (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:04:39 105 Pedro Pinto (Efapel Cycling) +0:04:54 106 Bernardo Cambareri (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:04:58 107 Alvaro Navas (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:05:04 108 Jaume Espuis (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:05:07 109 Pere Barcelo Ferre (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:05:09 110 Felipe Cristiano Marques (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:05:27 111 Ferran Miravalles (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:05:32 112 Jade Rohde (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:05:39 113 Marcos Freire (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:07:14

General Classification after stage 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Alexis Guérin (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 16:39:31 2 Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:01:12 3 Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling) +0:01:52 4 Jose Neves (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:02:04 5 Adria Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:02:26 6 Emanuel Duarte (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:02:28 7 Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:02:49 8 Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:02:53 9 Fabio Costa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:03:00 10 Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:03:03 11 Abner González (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:03:53 12 Jesus David Peña (Efapel Cycling) +0:04:10 13 Rui Carvalho (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:04:24 14 Louis Ferreira (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:04:33 15 Lucas Lopes (Efapel Cycling) +0:04:47 16 Adrián Bustamante (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:04:57 17 Jesus Del Pino (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:05:13 18 Rafael Barbas (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:05:23 19 Keegan Swirbul (Efapel Cycling) +0:05:28 20 Diogo Barbosa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:05:49 21 Emil Nymand Nielsen (NSN Development Team) +0:06:27 22 Harrison Wood (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:06:34 23 André Ribeiro (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:07:09 24 Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:07:17 25 Carlos Garcia (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:07:18 26 Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:08:06 27 Eduardo Perez-Landaluce (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:08:15 28 Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:08:47 29 Oscar Rota Rus (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:09:04 30 Henrique Avancini (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:09:04 31 Diogo Gonçalves (Efapel Cycling) +0:09:17 32 David Domínguez (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:09:38 33 Hugo Nunes (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:09:42 34 Ángel Sánchez (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:09:46 35 Jordi Lopez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:10:59 36 Jorge Galvez Lopez (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:11:26 37 Rafael Reis (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:12:52 38 Zac Marriage (NSN Development Team) +0:13:18 39 Alvaro Garcia (NSN Development Team) +0:13:19 40 Afonso Silva (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:13:21 41 Ailetz Lasa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:13:33 42 Daniel Viegas (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:13:46 43 Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling) +0:14:32 44 Gaspar Goncalves (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:14:52 45 Pedro Figueiredo Leme (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:15:11 46 Bruno Lemes (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:16:38 47 Pedro Andrade (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:17:39 48 Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:17:55 49 Jambaljamts Sainbayar (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:17:57 50 Francisco Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:17:58 51 Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:18:06 52 Goncalo Carvalho (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:19:39 53 Maksym Bilyi (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:19:58 54 Joao Pedro Rossi (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:20:35 55 Lorenzo Quartucci (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:21:44 56 Jeremy Smith (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:22:02 57 Luca Giaimi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:22:44 58 Adam Lewis (APS Pro Cycling) +0:24:17 59 Diogo Narciso (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:24:37 60 Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:24:41 61 Filipe Francisco (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:25:27 62 Rúben Rodrigues (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:25:49 63 Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:26:29 64 João Medeiros (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:26:59 65 Pedro Pinto (Efapel Cycling) +0:27:00 66 Andrew Lydic (APS Pro Cycling) +0:27:31 67 Alex Hewes (NSN Development Team) +0:27:37 68 Guilherme Mestre (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:27:53 69 André Carvalho (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:27:54 70 Tomas Contte (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:28:06 71 Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:28:11 72 Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:28:41 73 Patrick Welch (APS Pro Cycling) +0:29:10 74 Claudio Leal (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:29:36 75 Jaime Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:31:14 76 Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:31:48 77 Joshua Lebo (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:32:48 78 João Martins (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:33:39 79 Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:33:42 80 Finlay Tarling (NSN Development Team) +0:34:07 81 Alexandre Montez (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:34:40 82 Conn McDunphy (APS Pro Cycling) +0:34:45 83 João Matias (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:34:48 84 Ben Morin (NSN Development Team) +0:34:54 85 Santiago Mesa (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:35:10 86 Edson Gilmar de Rezende Junior (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:35:11 87 Danny van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) +0:35:44 88 Jaume Espuis (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:35:50 89 Fabio Oliveira (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:35:53 90 Andrey André (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:35:53 91 Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) +0:36:55 92 Liam Flanagan (APS Pro Cycling) +0:38:55 93 Diogo Pinto (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:38:58 94 Gabriel Sousa Silva (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +0:39:25 95 Ferran Miravalles (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:39:50 96 Ronan O'Connor (APS Pro Cycling) +0:40:07 97 Leangel Linarez (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:40:07 98 João Nuno Oliveira (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:40:15 99 Carson Miles (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) +0:42:15 100 Francisco Pereira (Feirense - Beeceler) +0:42:39 101 Bernardo Cambareri (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:43:24 102 Miguel Salgueiro (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:43:25 103 Alvaro Navas (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:43:51 104 Miguel Moreira (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:47:06 105 Cesar Martingil (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:47:08 106 Marcos Freire (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:47:26 107 Jade Rohde (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:48:54 108 Rafael Sousa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:49:11 109 Francisco Morais (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:52:22 110 José Manuel Gutiérrez (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:54:52 111 Bruno Maceiras (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:56:26 112 Pere Barcelo Ferre (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:56:36 113 Felipe Cristiano Marques (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) +1:03:23

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Points Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Points 1 Daniel Cavia (Burgos Burpellet BH) 55 pts 2 Tomas Contte (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) 42 pts 3 Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 39 pts 4 Francisco Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 37 pts 5 Santiago Mesa (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 31 pts 6 Alexis Guérin (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 25 pts 7 Leangel Linarez (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) 25 pts 8 Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 22 pts 9 Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 21 pts 10 Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 20 pts 11 João Matias (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) 20 pts 12 Miguel Salgueiro (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 20 pts 13 Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 13 pts 14 Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 13 pts 15 Jose Neves (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) 10 pts 16 Axel van der Tuuk (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 10 pts 17 Bernardo Cambareri (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) 9 pts 18 Abner González (Feirense - Beeceler) 8 pts 19 Patrick Welch (APS Pro Cycling) 7 pts 20 Fabio Costa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 6 pts 21 Rafael Barbas (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) 6 pts 22 Jordi Lopez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 6 pts 23 Joshua Lebo (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) 5 pts 24 Adam Lewis (APS Pro Cycling) 5 pts 25 Louis Ferreira (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 4 pts 26 Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) 4 pts 27 Gabriel Sousa Silva (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) 3 pts 28 Miguel Moreira (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) 3 pts 29 Emanuel Duarte (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) 2 pts 30 Oscar Rota Rus (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 2 pts 31 Henrique Avancini (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) 2 pts 32 Ronan O'Connor (APS Pro Cycling) 2 pts 33 Alvaro Navas (Obidos Cycling Team) 2 pts 34 José Manuel Gutiérrez (Obidos Cycling Team) 2 pts 35 Jesus David Peña (Efapel Cycling) 1 pt 36 João Medeiros (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) 1 pt 37 João Martins (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) 1 pt

Mountains Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Points 1 Oscar Rota Rus (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 28 pts 2 Alexis Guérin (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 26 pts 3 Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 20 pts 4 Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 20 pts 5 Jokin Murguialday (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 15 pts 6 Jose Neves (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) 13 pts 7 Abner González (Feirense - Beeceler) 11 pts 8 João Medeiros (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) 10 pts 9 Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 10 pts 10 Rafael Barbas (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) 9 pts 11 Tomas Contte (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) 8 pts 12 Louis Ferreira (Anicolor / Campicarn Cycling Team) 7 pts 13 Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 5 pts 14 Joshua Lebo (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) 5 pts 15 Emanuel Duarte (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) 5 pts 16 Andrey André (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) 5 pts 17 Jesus David Peña (Efapel Cycling) 4 pts 18 Francisco Pereira (Feirense - Beeceler) 4 pts 19 Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 3 pts 20 Adam Lewis (APS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 21 Ronan O'Connor (APS Pro Cycling) 3 pts 22 Adria Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 2 pts 23 Fabio Costa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) 2 pts 24 Patrick Welch (APS Pro Cycling) 2 pts 25 Bernardo Cambareri (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) 2 pts 26 Miguel Moreira (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) 2 pts 27 Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling) 1 pt 28 Bruno Lemes (Localiza Meoo/Swift Pro Cycling) 1 pt 29 Diogo Pinto (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) 1 pt 30 José Manuel Gutiérrez (Obidos Cycling Team) 1 pt

Youth Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Adria Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 16:41:57 2 Rafael Barbas (Tavfer - Ovos Matinados - Mortágua) +0:02:57 3 Emil Nymand Nielsen (NSN Development Team) +0:04:01 4 André Ribeiro (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:04:43 5 Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH) +0:04:51 6 Alvaro Garcia (NSN Development Team) +0:10:53 7 Jeremy Smith (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:19:36 8 Luca Giaimi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:20:18 9 Rúben Rodrigues (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:23:23 10 Alex Hewes (NSN Development Team) +0:25:11 11 Guilherme Mestre (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) +0:25:27 12 Claudio Leal (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé) +0:27:10 13 Jaime Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:28:48 14 João Martins (Credibom - LA Alumínios - Marcos Car) +0:31:13 15 Finlay Tarling (NSN Development Team) +0:31:41 16 Ben Morin (NSN Development Team) +0:32:28 17 Andrey André (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:33:27 18 Bernardo Cambareri (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:40:58 19 Alvaro Navas (Obidos Cycling Team) +0:41:25 20 Miguel Moreira (Gi Group Holding - Simoldes - UDO) +0:44:40 21 Marcos Freire (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:45:00 22 Jade Rohde (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:46:28 23 Rafael Sousa (Feira dos Sofás - Boavista) +0:46:45 24 Pere Barcelo Ferre (Meridian Racing p/b de la Uz) +0:54:10

Teams Classification