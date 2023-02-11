Tim Merlier wins Tour of Oman sprint

By Stephen Farrand
published

Cavendish well-placed before Soudal set-up Belgian champion

Tim Merlier won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman
Tim Merlier won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman, taking his first win of 2023 and celebrating becoming a father.  

Mark Cavendish was well-placed in the final kilometre after his Astana Qazaqstan positioned up front. However the Soudal-QuickStep team then took over at the front to set-up Merlier and Cavendish was boxed-in. 

David Dekker (Arkea-Samsic) finished second, with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) third. 

Merlier is the first leader of the five-day Tour of Oman. He celebrated his win with the 'rock the baby' victory salute. 

“It’s almost two weeks since I became a father, so this victory is for my son. I couldn’t be happier!” Merlier said.

Full report to follow.

