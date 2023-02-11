Tim Merlier wins Tour of Oman sprint

Image 1 of 5 Tim Merlier won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish is back racing at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) The local residents watch the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images) The Tour of Oman also covers fast roads (Image credit: Getty Images) The rocky landscapes of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman, taking his first win of 2023 and celebrating becoming a father.

Mark Cavendish was well-placed in the final kilometre after his Astana Qazaqstan positioned up front. However the Soudal-QuickStep team then took over at the front to set-up Merlier and Cavendish was boxed-in.

David Dekker (Arkea-Samsic) finished second, with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) third.

Merlier is the first leader of the five-day Tour of Oman. He celebrated his win with the 'rock the baby' victory salute.

“It’s almost two weeks since I became a father, so this victory is for my son. I couldn’t be happier!” Merlier said.

Full report to follow.

