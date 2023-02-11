Tim Merlier wins Tour of Oman sprint
Cavendish well-placed before Soudal set-up Belgian champion
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Tour of Oman, taking his first win of 2023 and celebrating becoming a father.
Mark Cavendish was well-placed in the final kilometre after his Astana Qazaqstan positioned up front. However the Soudal-QuickStep team then took over at the front to set-up Merlier and Cavendish was boxed-in.
David Dekker (Arkea-Samsic) finished second, with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) third.
Merlier is the first leader of the five-day Tour of Oman. He celebrated his win with the 'rock the baby' victory salute.
“It’s almost two weeks since I became a father, so this victory is for my son. I couldn’t be happier!” Merlier said.
Full report to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
🇴🇲#TourofOman 🏁@MerlierTim wins stage 1! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1BcgzQceOMFebruary 11, 2023
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1