<p id="elk-0fcf2c16-8903-11f1-9eff-5f5a03dd8596">It was an unusual start to the day with the riders having their team presentation in Thoiry, where the stage was originally meant to begin from at 14:40 local time with all the riders and race officials heading into Paris by bus and car with the stage starting at 17:50 local time. Roughly 50 minutes from now.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-0fcf2c84-8903-11f1-a98c-8d3a2ec16f85"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5861px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.68%;"><img id="uiqp3r8nuS4oduzMGERLaZ" name="GettyImages-2287719265" alt="PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: View of the caravan of UAE Team Emirates - XRG prior to the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 21 a 89km stage from Paris to Paris / #UCIWT / on July 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uiqp3r8nuS4oduzMGERLaZ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5861" height="3908" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>