'We can make the race harder, but do we want to?' Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse backs variety over difficulty for future route design

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'The race now forms part of people's daily lives' says race director after success of new format of one-week separation from men's Tour

2026 Tour de France Femmes: race director Marion Rousse during the last stage
2026 Tour de France Femmes: race director Marion Rousse during the last stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse has pushed back against the idea that future race routes will automatically be harder than previous editions, pointing out that the 2026 Tour benefited enormously from having a wide variety of stages.

Speaking to French media as the 2026 race drew to a close in Nice, in comments reported by Ouest-France, Rousse reminded journalists that the diversity of stages in this year's edition had helped make for an exceptionally entertaining race to watch.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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