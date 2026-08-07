Tour de Pologne: Jan Christen overcomes late acceleration by Marco Brenner to win stage 5 to Kocierz Resort summit
Louis Barré takes final podium spot in massive march of riders closing behind Swiss Champion
UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer Jan Christen netted a hard-fought uphill victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne after first making a determined acceleration on the ultra-steep rise to Kocierz Resort then fending off a powerful counter-attack by Marco Brenner (Tudor).
Christen's move, 2.2 kilometres from the line in the narrow twisting uphill finale through dense woodland, was strongly countered by Brenner, who closed the gap on the Swiss National Champion then launched a late bid for glory.
However, Christen regained ground on his German rival and crossed the line both victorious and gesturing at his UAE jersey in tribute to his three teammates who had had to abandon because of a major crash on stage 4.
Third across the line was Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike), four seconds back, whilst Barreé's teammate and race leader Bart Lemmen finished in a splintering chase group five seconds down on Christen and with his hold on the top spot overall intact.
"It was superhard, I didn't feel so good all day, because of the crash yesterday. I had quite a lot of the pain in my back," Christen, one of UAE's multiple fallers on stage 4, said afterwards.
"I wasn't sure but then with 30 kilometres to go I started to feel better and better and started to believe more and more.
"For sure, it was super hard to stay calm on the climb, I was feeling good and I had to behave myself and not go too early. I think I could have also won in the sprint, but I wanted to get back some time, so I'm super happy."
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A duel in the forest
The morning's news hit before the stage had begun, with the announcement by UAE Team Emirates-XRG that the big pre-race favourite João Almeida would not start, following his bad crash the day before.
Then once the flag dropped on a thankfully much drier day, a five rider break, containing, yet again, the seemingly tireless Dries De Bondt (Jayco-AlUla), Filip Maciejuk (Movistar), sprint Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Tim Naberman (Picnic PostNL) and Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-intermarché) moved away early.
De Bondt snaffled maximum early points on offer at the Cat.2 Góra Św. Anny climb, but after that the race returned to much flatter terrain and the five settled themselves in for a long haul across the plains of southern Poland.
What the five might not have expected, however, was how with 100 kilometres to go, they were joined by two counter-attackers: Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) and De Bondt's teammate, Patrick Gamper. That helped reboot the break considerably and after the gap had shrunk to considerably less than a minute, it then ballooned back out to over two.
Cavagna's position overall, just 1:36 down on Lemmen made for an interesting sub-plot to the break, particularly given the Frenchman's time trialling talents and Sunday's final race against the clock. It may well have sparked the sharp reaction from both Netcompany-Ineos and Bahrain Victorious, along with assistance from Visma-Lease a Bike, but with such a high quality move ahead, this was no easy task.
The loss of Maciejuk to a mechanical reduced the break to six, yet even so the six stuck together on the toughest classified climb of the day, the Cat. 1 Przełęcz Przegibek (3.9 km à 5.6%). Then after De Bondt had claimed maximum points at the top as his reward, boosting his lead in the mountains classification, the bunch really powered up their chase on the fast descent and on an interminable series of drags and drops, the six were finally caught with just 4.3 kilometres to go.
Lidl-Trek's Jacopo Mosca led a fast-thinning 80-strong pack onto the final, non-categorized, ramp to Kocierz Resor. Technically only 3.5 kilometres long, its narrow, punishingly steep early slopes featured a segment of 13% and after local hero and former Pologne winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany-Ineos) sprang into early action, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) made an even more determined bid from a 30-strong front group at 2.5kms to go.
Riding along the narrow forest track, with only an even narrower fully tarmacked strip in the centre as the best line to take, Christen's move, bursting out of the pack as Powless was swamped by the chasers, initially looked perfectly timed.
The tenacious pursuit by Brenner, though, made it seem like Christen might have miscalculated, and when Brenner managed to gain a few bike-lengths on his Swiss rival in the last few hundred metres, TV commentators began calling the win for the German. Instead, though, Christen regained the momentum he had needed and drawing out a last few drops of energy from the bottom of the tank, the 22-year-old successfully outduelled his rival for the first WorldTour win of his career.
After two days of hilly skirmishing and with a minute separating the top 23 on GC, on Saturday the riders now face the toughest stage of the 2026 Tour de Pologne. Four Cat.1 climbs, and two ascents of the daunting Sciana Bukovina are likely to provide a major shake up the GC classification prior to Sunday's short, punchy, showdown final time trial at the Wieliczka salt mines just south of Poland's old capital city, Krakow.
Stage Results
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Diff
|
1
|
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
4:53:32
|
2
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:00
|
3
|
Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:04
|
4
|
Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:05
|
5
|
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:00:05
|
6
|
Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:05
|
7
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:05
|
8
|
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:05
|
9
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:05
|
10
|
Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:00:05
|
11
|
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:05
|
12
|
Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:05
|
13
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:05
|
14
|
Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:00:05
|
15
|
Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:05
|
16
|
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:05
|
17
|
Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:11
|
18
|
Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:00:13
|
19
|
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:13
|
20
|
Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:13
|
21
|
Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:00:13
|
22
|
William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:16
|
23
|
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:16
|
24
|
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:23
|
25
|
Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:23
|
26
|
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:00:26
|
27
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:36
|
28
|
Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:36
|
29
|
Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:40
|
30
|
Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:40
|
31
|
Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:44
|
32
|
Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:00:49
|
33
|
Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:00:49
|
34
|
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:00:49
|
35
|
Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:49
|
36
|
Filip Gruszczynski (Poland)
|
+0:00:49
|
37
|
Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:00:49
|
38
|
Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:53
|
39
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:55
|
40
|
Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:02
|
41
|
Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:01:08
|
42
|
Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:01:21
|
43
|
Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:01:23
|
44
|
Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:29
|
45
|
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:31
|
46
|
Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:31
|
47
|
Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:01:31
|
48
|
Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:01:31
|
49
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:31
|
50
|
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
|
+0:01:31
|
51
|
Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:34
|
52
|
Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:01:40
|
53
|
Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:02:04
|
54
|
Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:22
|
55
|
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:38
|
56
|
Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:02:44
|
57
|
Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:02:44
|
58
|
Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team)
|
+0:02:44
|
59
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:02:44
|
60
|
Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:02:44
|
61
|
Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:02:44
|
62
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:02:44
|
63
|
Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:02:44
|
64
|
Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:02:44
|
65
|
Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:02:44
|
66
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team)
|
+0:02:44
|
67
|
Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)
|
+0:02:44
|
68
|
Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:02:44
|
69
|
Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:02:44
|
70
|
Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:02:44
|
71
|
Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|
+0:03:44
|
72
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland)
|
+0:03:44
|
73
|
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:03:44
|
74
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:03:44
|
75
|
Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:03:44
|
76
|
Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:03:44
|
77
|
Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:04:12
|
78
|
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:04:32
|
79
|
Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:04:32
|
80
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:04:32
|
81
|
Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:04:32
|
82
|
Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:04:32
|
83
|
Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:04:32
|
84
|
Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:04:32
|
85
|
Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:04:35
|
86
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:05:13
|
87
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:05:22
|
88
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:05:22
|
89
|
Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:05:22
|
90
|
Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:05:22
|
91
|
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:31
|
92
|
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:05:51
|
93
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:05:51
|
94
|
Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:05:51
|
95
|
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:05:51
|
96
|
Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:05:51
|
97
|
Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:05:51
|
98
|
Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
99
|
Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
100
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
101
|
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
102
|
Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|
+0:05:51
|
103
|
Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
104
|
Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:05:51
|
105
|
Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
106
|
Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:05:51
|
107
|
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:05:51
|
108
|
Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
109
|
Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:05:51
|
110
|
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:05:51
|
111
|
Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:06:01
|
112
|
Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:06:58
|
113
|
Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:07:27
|
114
|
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:07:33
|
115
|
Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:08:54
|
116
|
Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:09:05
|
117
|
Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:09:05
|
118
|
Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:09:49
|
119
|
Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:10:03
|
120
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:14
|
121
|
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:37
|
122
|
Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:37
|
123
|
Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:12:00
|
124
|
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:12:01
|
125
|
Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:14:22
|
126
|
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:14:22
|
127
|
Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:14:52
|
128
|
Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:14:52
|
129
|
Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:14:52
|
130
|
Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland)
|
+0:14:52
|
131
|
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:15:40
|
132
|
Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:15:46
|
133
|
Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland)
|
+0:15:52
|
134
|
Norbert Banaszek (Poland)
|
+0:15:52
|
135
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:16:13
|
136
|
Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:26:07
|
DNS
|
Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
DNS
|
DNS
|
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
DNS
|
DNS
|
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
DNS
|
DNS
|
Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
DNS
|
DNF
|
Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility)
|
DNF
General Classification after stage 5
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Diff
|
1
|
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
21:09:49
|
2
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:06
|
3
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:15
|
4
|
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:00:18
|
5
|
Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:23
|
6
|
Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:00:27
|
7
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:28
|
8
|
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:00:28
|
9
|
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:28
|
10
|
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:32
|
11
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:33
|
12
|
Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
13
|
Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:33
|
14
|
Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:00:33
|
15
|
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:36
|
16
|
Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:39
|
17
|
Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:00:41
|
18
|
Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:00:50
|
19
|
Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:51
|
20
|
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:51
|
21
|
William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:53
|
22
|
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:53
|
23
|
Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:58
|
24
|
Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:01:08
|
25
|
Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
|
+0:01:13
|
26
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:01:13
|
27
|
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:01:19
|
28
|
Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:26
|
29
|
Filip Gruszczynski (Poland)
|
+0:01:26
|
30
|
Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team)
|
+0:01:37
|
31
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:59
|
32
|
Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:59
|
33
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:02:00
|
34
|
Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:14
|
35
|
Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:15
|
36
|
Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:02:16
|
37
|
Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:02:17
|
38
|
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:02:23
|
39
|
Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:02:54
|
40
|
Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:03:04
|
41
|
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:03:06
|
42
|
Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:03:10
|
43
|
Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:03:18
|
44
|
Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:03:35
|
45
|
Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:03:37
|
46
|
Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:03:48
|
47
|
Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:03:50
|
48
|
Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:05:02
|
49
|
Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:05:15
|
50
|
Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:05:21
|
51
|
Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:05:29
|
52
|
Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:05:57
|
53
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland)
|
+0:06:36
|
54
|
Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:06:52
|
55
|
Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:07:18
|
56
|
Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:07:52
|
57
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:08:26
|
58
|
Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:08:27
|
59
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team)
|
+0:08:42
|
60
|
Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:08:42
|
61
|
Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:08:53
|
62
|
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
|
+0:09:22
|
63
|
Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:09:31
|
64
|
Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:09:42
|
65
|
Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team)
|
+0:10:34
|
66
|
Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:35
|
67
|
Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:10:59
|
68
|
Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:11:13
|
69
|
Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:11:13
|
70
|
Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:11:30
|
71
|
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:11:36
|
72
|
Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:11:37
|
73
|
Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:11:39
|
74
|
Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:11:49
|
75
|
Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:11:59
|
76
|
Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:12:26
|
77
|
Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:12:47
|
78
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:12:49
|
79
|
Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)
|
+0:12:49
|
80
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:12:49
|
81
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:13:16
|
82
|
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:13:22
|
83
|
Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:13:23
|
84
|
Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:13:24
|
85
|
Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:13:29
|
86
|
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:13:50
|
87
|
Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:14:04
|
88
|
Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:14:27
|
89
|
Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:14:37
|
90
|
Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:14:40
|
91
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:14:47
|
92
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:14:54
|
93
|
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:15:06
|
94
|
Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:15:16
|
95
|
Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:27
|
96
|
Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:15:29
|
97
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:15:32
|
98
|
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:15:45
|
99
|
Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:15:45
|
100
|
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:15:59
|
101
|
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:16:05
|
102
|
Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:16:12
|
103
|
Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|
+0:16:15
|
104
|
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:16:15
|
105
|
Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:16:15
|
106
|
Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:16:54
|
107
|
Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:16:59
|
108
|
Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:19:00
|
109
|
Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:19:29
|
110
|
Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|
+0:19:56
|
111
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:20:24
|
112
|
Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:20:24
|
113
|
Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:21:44
|
114
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:22:07
|
115
|
Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:22:19
|
116
|
Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:23:08
|
117
|
Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:23:20
|
118
|
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:23:24
|
119
|
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:23:26
|
120
|
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:25:11
|
121
|
Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:25:55
|
122
|
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:25:57
|
123
|
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:26:04
|
124
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:26:07
|
125
|
Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:26:32
|
126
|
Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:27:07
|
127
|
Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland)
|
+0:27:40
|
128
|
Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:27:56
|
129
|
Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:28:27
|
130
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:30:21
|
131
|
Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland)
|
+0:31:21
|
132
|
Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:31:22
|
133
|
Norbert Banaszek (Poland)
|
+0:32:49
|
134
|
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:37:09
|
135
|
Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:37:18
|
136
|
Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:42:00
Click here for full results
Points Classification
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Points
|
1
|
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|
60 pts
|
2
|
Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
39 pts
|
3
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
|
39 pts
|
4
|
Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
39 pts
|
5
|
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
37 pts
|
6
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
36 pts
|
7
|
Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
34 pts
|
8
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
33 pts
|
9
|
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
|
32 pts
|
10
|
Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious)
|
32 pts
|
11
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team)
|
31 pts
|
12
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
31 pts
|
13
|
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
30 pts
|
14
|
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
30 pts
|
15
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team)
|
29 pts
|
16
|
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)
|
28 pts
|
17
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
27 pts
|
18
|
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
26 pts
|
19
|
Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team)
|
26 pts
|
20
|
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
25 pts
|
21
|
Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
24 pts
|
22
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
23 pts
|
23
|
Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek)
|
21 pts
|
24
|
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team)
|
21 pts
|
25
|
Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|
21 pts
|
26
|
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team)
|
20 pts
|
27
|
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
20 pts
|
28
|
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
19 pts
|
29
|
Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
17 pts
|
30
|
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|
16 pts
|
31
|
Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
16 pts
|
32
|
Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)
|
15 pts
|
33
|
Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
15 pts
|
34
|
Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
15 pts
|
35
|
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
14 pts
|
36
|
Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
13 pts
|
37
|
Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team)
|
10 pts
|
38
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
9 pts
|
39
|
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
9 pts
|
40
|
Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team)
|
8 pts
|
41
|
Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)
|
8 pts
|
42
|
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
6 pts
|
43
|
Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
3 pts
|
44
|
Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
3 pts
|
45
|
Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
3 pts
|
46
|
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
2 pts
|
47
|
Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious)
|
1 pt
|
48
|
Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
1 pt
Mountains Classification
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Points
|
1
|
Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
24 pts
|
2
|
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
10 pts
|
3
|
Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
9 pts
|
4
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team)
|
7 pts
|
5
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
5 pts
|
6
|
Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
5 pts
|
7
|
Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
3 pts
|
8
|
Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
3 pts
|
9
|
Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team)
|
3 pts
|
10
|
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
2 pts
|
11
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
2 pts
|
12
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
2 pts
|
13
|
Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|
2 pts
|
14
|
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
2 pts
|
15
|
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
1 pt
|
16
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team)
|
1 pt
Teams Classification
|
Place
|
Team
|
Diff
|
1
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
63:30:39
|
2
|
XDS Astana Team
|
+0:00:36
|
3
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
+0:01:26
|
4
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:01:28
|
5
|
Movistar Team
|
+0:02:11
|
6
|
Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
|
+0:03:10
|
7
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
+0:04:01
|
8
|
Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
+0:04:14
|
9
|
Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team
|
+0:04:19
|
10
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
+0:05:16
|
11
|
Team Jayco-AlUla
|
+0:06:08
|
12
|
Groupama-FDJ United
|
+0:07:52
|
13
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
+0:09:10
|
14
|
Lidl-Trek
|
+0:09:25
|
15
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
+0:11:15
|
16
|
EF Education-EasyPost
|
+0:16:30
|
17
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
+0:17:26
|
18
|
Lotto-Intermarché
|
+0:19:35
|
19
|
Poland
|
+0:20:58
|
20
|
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
+0:22:26
|
21
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
+0:24:52
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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