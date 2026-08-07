Tour de Pologne: Jan Christen overcomes late acceleration by Marco Brenner to win stage 5 to Kocierz Resort summit

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Louis Barré takes final podium spot in massive march of riders closing behind Swiss Champion

Jan Christen of UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrates at finish line as stage 5 winner
Tour de Pologne: Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer Jan Christen netted a hard-fought uphill victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne after first making a determined acceleration on the ultra-steep rise to Kocierz Resort then fending off a powerful counter-attack by Marco Brenner (Tudor).

Christen's move, 2.2 kilometres from the line in the narrow twisting uphill finale through dense woodland, was strongly countered by Brenner, who closed the gap on the Swiss National Champion then launched a late bid for glory.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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