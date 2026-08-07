Tour de Pologne: Jan Christen overcomes late acceleration by Marco Brenner to win stage 5 to Kocierz Resort summit

UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer Jan Christen netted a hard-fought uphill victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne after first making a determined acceleration on the ultra-steep rise to Kocierz Resort then fending off a powerful counter-attack by Marco Brenner (Tudor).

Christen's move, 2.2 kilometres from the line in the narrow twisting uphill finale through dense woodland, was strongly countered by Brenner, who closed the gap on the Swiss National Champion then launched a late bid for glory.

However, Christen regained ground on his German rival and crossed the line both victorious and gesturing at his UAE jersey in tribute to his three teammates who had had to abandon because of a major crash on stage 4.

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Third across the line was Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike), four seconds back, whilst Barreé's teammate and race leader Bart Lemmen finished in a splintering chase group five seconds down on Christen and with his hold on the top spot overall intact.

"It was superhard, I didn't feel so good all day, because of the crash yesterday. I had quite a lot of the pain in my back," Christen, one of UAE's multiple fallers on stage 4, said afterwards.

"I wasn't sure but then with 30 kilometres to go I started to feel better and better and started to believe more and more.

"For sure, it was super hard to stay calm on the climb, I was feeling good and I had to behave myself and not go too early. I think I could have also won in the sprint, but I wanted to get back some time, so I'm super happy."

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Stage winner Jan Christen of UAE Team Emirates - XRG (Image credit: Getty Images)

A duel in the forest

The morning's news hit before the stage had begun, with the announcement by UAE Team Emirates-XRG that the big pre-race favourite João Almeida would not start, following his bad crash the day before.

Then once the flag dropped on a thankfully much drier day, a five rider break, containing, yet again, the seemingly tireless Dries De Bondt (Jayco-AlUla), Filip Maciejuk (Movistar), sprint Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Tim Naberman (Picnic PostNL) and Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-intermarché) moved away early.

Filip Maciejuk of Movistar, Dries De Bondt of Jayco AlUla (in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey) and Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Bondt snaffled maximum early points on offer at the Cat.2 Góra Św. Anny climb, but after that the race returned to much flatter terrain and the five settled themselves in for a long haul across the plains of southern Poland.

What the five might not have expected, however, was how with 100 kilometres to go, they were joined by two counter-attackers: Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) and De Bondt's teammate, Patrick Gamper. That helped reboot the break considerably and after the gap had shrunk to considerably less than a minute, it then ballooned back out to over two.

Dries De Bondt of Jayco AlUla, in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, rides in the breakaway, led by Remi Cavagna of Team Groupama - FDJ United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cavagna's position overall, just 1:36 down on Lemmen made for an interesting sub-plot to the break, particularly given the Frenchman's time trialling talents and Sunday's final race against the clock. It may well have sparked the sharp reaction from both Netcompany-Ineos and Bahrain Victorious, along with assistance from Visma-Lease a Bike, but with such a high quality move ahead, this was no easy task.

The loss of Maciejuk to a mechanical reduced the break to six, yet even so the six stuck together on the toughest classified climb of the day, the Cat. 1 Przełęcz Przegibek (3.9 km à 5.6%). Then after De Bondt had claimed maximum points at the top as his reward, boosting his lead in the mountains classification, the bunch really powered up their chase on the fast descent and on an interminable series of drags and drops, the six were finally caught with just 4.3 kilometres to go.

Lidl-Trek's Jacopo Mosca led a fast-thinning 80-strong pack onto the final, non-categorized, ramp to Kocierz Resor. Technically only 3.5 kilometres long, its narrow, punishingly steep early slopes featured a segment of 13% and after local hero and former Pologne winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany-Ineos) sprang into early action, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) made an even more determined bid from a 30-strong front group at 2.5kms to go.

Riding along the narrow forest track, with only an even narrower fully tarmacked strip in the centre as the best line to take, Christen's move, bursting out of the pack as Powless was swamped by the chasers, initially looked perfectly timed.

The tenacious pursuit by Brenner, though, made it seem like Christen might have miscalculated, and when Brenner managed to gain a few bike-lengths on his Swiss rival in the last few hundred metres, TV commentators began calling the win for the German. Instead, though, Christen regained the momentum he had needed and drawing out a last few drops of energy from the bottom of the tank, the 22-year-old successfully outduelled his rival for the first WorldTour win of his career.

After two days of hilly skirmishing and with a minute separating the top 23 on GC, on Saturday the riders now face the toughest stage of the 2026 Tour de Pologne. Four Cat.1 climbs, and two ascents of the daunting Sciana Bukovina are likely to provide a major shake up the GC classification prior to Sunday's short, punchy, showdown final time trial at the Wieliczka salt mines just south of Poland's old capital city, Krakow.

Bart Lemmen of Visma-Lease a Bike holds on to the Yellow Leader Jersey after stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:53:32 2 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:00 3 Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:04 4 Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:05 5 Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:00:05 6 Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:05 7 Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:05 8 Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:05 9 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:05 10 Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) +0:00:05 11 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:05 12 Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:05 13 Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:05 14 Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:00:05 15 Iván Romeo (Movistar Team) +0:00:05 16 Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:05 17 Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team) +0:00:11 18 Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:00:13 19 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:13 20 Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:13 21 Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:00:13 22 William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:16 23 Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:16 24 Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:23 25 Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:23 26 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:00:26 27 Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:36 28 Carlos Canal (Movistar Team) +0:00:36 29 Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:40 30 Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:40 31 Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team) +0:00:44 32 Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:00:49 33 Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) +0:00:49 34 Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:00:49 35 Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:49 36 Filip Gruszczynski (Poland) +0:00:49 37 Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) +0:00:49 38 Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:53 39 Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:55 40 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:02 41 Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:01:08 42 Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:01:21 43 Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:01:23 44 Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team) +0:01:29 45 Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:31 46 Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team) +0:01:31 47 Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:01:31 48 Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:01:31 49 Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:01:31 50 Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team) +0:01:31 51 Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:34 52 Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:01:40 53 Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:02:04 54 Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:02:22 55 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:02:38 56 Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:02:44 57 Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:02:44 58 Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team) +0:02:44 59 Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:02:44 60 Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:02:44 61 Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious) +0:02:44 62 Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) +0:02:44 63 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:02:44 64 Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team) +0:02:44 65 Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:02:44 66 Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team) +0:02:44 67 Manlio Moro (Movistar Team) +0:02:44 68 Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:02:44 69 Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:02:44 70 Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:02:44 71 Patryk Stosz (Poland) +0:03:44 72 Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland) +0:03:44 73 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:03:44 74 Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:03:44 75 Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek) +0:03:44 76 Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:03:44 77 Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:04:12 78 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:04:32 79 Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:04:32 80 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:04:32 81 Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team) +0:04:32 82 Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team) +0:04:32 83 Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:04:32 84 Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:04:32 85 Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility) +0:04:35 86 Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:05:13 87 Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:05:22 88 Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:05:22 89 Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:05:22 90 Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:05:22 91 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) +0:05:31 92 Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +0:05:51 93 Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:05:51 94 Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek) +0:05:51 95 Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:05:51 96 Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:05:51 97 Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:05:51 98 Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:05:51 99 Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:51 100 Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:05:51 101 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:51 102 Marceli Boguslawski (Poland) +0:05:51 103 Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:51 104 Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility) +0:05:51 105 Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:51 106 Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:05:51 107 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:05:51 108 Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team) +0:05:51 109 Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:05:51 110 Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:05:51 111 Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:06:01 112 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) +0:06:58 113 Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:07:27 114 Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) +0:07:33 115 Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:08:54 116 Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious) +0:09:05 117 Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:09:05 118 Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:09:49 119 Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:10:03 120 Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:10:14 121 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team) +0:10:37 122 Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:10:37 123 Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:12:00 124 Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:12:01 125 Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:14:22 126 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:14:22 127 Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:14:52 128 Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:14:52 129 Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:14:52 130 Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland) +0:14:52 131 Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:15:40 132 Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious) +0:15:46 133 Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland) +0:15:52 134 Norbert Banaszek (Poland) +0:15:52 135 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) +0:16:13 136 Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:26:07 DNS Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost) DNS DNS Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United) DNS DNS João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) DNS DNS Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost) DNS DNF Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility) DNF

General Classification after stage 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 21:09:49 2 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:06 3 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:15 4 Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:00:18 5 Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:23 6 Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) +0:00:27 7 Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:28 8 Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:00:28 9 Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:28 10 Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:32 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:33 12 Iván Romeo (Movistar Team) +0:00:33 13 Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:33 14 Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:00:33 15 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:36 16 Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team) +0:00:39 17 Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:00:41 18 Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:00:50 19 Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:51 20 Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:51 21 William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:53 22 Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:53 23 Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:58 24 Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) +0:01:08 25 Carlos Canal (Movistar Team) +0:01:13 26 Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) +0:01:13 27 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:01:19 28 Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:01:26 29 Filip Gruszczynski (Poland) +0:01:26 30 Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team) +0:01:37 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:01:59 32 Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team) +0:01:59 33 Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) +0:02:00 34 Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:02:14 35 Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:02:15 36 Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:02:16 37 Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:02:17 38 Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:02:23 39 Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:02:54 40 Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious) +0:03:04 41 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:03:06 42 Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:03:10 43 Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) +0:03:18 44 Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team) +0:03:35 45 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:03:37 46 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:03:48 47 Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team) +0:03:50 48 Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:05:02 49 Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:05:15 50 Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:05:21 51 Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:05:29 52 Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:05:57 53 Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland) +0:06:36 54 Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:06:52 55 Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility) +0:07:18 56 Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:07:52 57 Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:08:26 58 Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:08:27 59 Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team) +0:08:42 60 Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious) +0:08:42 61 Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:08:53 62 Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team) +0:09:22 63 Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:09:31 64 Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek) +0:09:42 65 Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team) +0:10:34 66 Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:10:35 67 Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:10:59 68 Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:11:13 69 Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) +0:11:13 70 Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) +0:11:30 71 Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:11:36 72 Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:11:37 73 Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:11:39 74 Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team) +0:11:49 75 Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:11:59 76 Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:12:26 77 Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:12:47 78 Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) +0:12:49 79 Manlio Moro (Movistar Team) +0:12:49 80 Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:12:49 81 Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:13:16 82 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) +0:13:22 83 Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:13:23 84 Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:13:24 85 Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:13:29 86 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:13:50 87 Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:14:04 88 Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:14:27 89 Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team) +0:14:37 90 Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility) +0:14:40 91 Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:14:47 92 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:14:54 93 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:15:06 94 Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:15:16 95 Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team) +0:15:27 96 Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:15:29 97 Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:15:32 98 Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +0:15:45 99 Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:15:45 100 Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:15:59 101 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:16:05 102 Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:16:12 103 Marceli Boguslawski (Poland) +0:16:15 104 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:16:15 105 Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:16:15 106 Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek) +0:16:54 107 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) +0:16:59 108 Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:19:00 109 Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious) +0:19:29 110 Patryk Stosz (Poland) +0:19:56 111 Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:20:24 112 Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:20:24 113 Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:21:44 114 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) +0:22:07 115 Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:22:19 116 Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:23:08 117 Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:23:20 118 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team) +0:23:24 119 Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) +0:23:26 120 Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:25:11 121 Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:25:55 122 Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:25:57 123 Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:26:04 124 Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:26:07 125 Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious) +0:26:32 126 Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:27:07 127 Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland) +0:27:40 128 Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:27:56 129 Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:28:27 130 Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:30:21 131 Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland) +0:31:21 132 Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:31:22 133 Norbert Banaszek (Poland) +0:32:49 134 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:37:09 135 Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:37:18 136 Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:42:00

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Points Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Points 1 Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) 60 pts 2 Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) 39 pts 3 Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) 39 pts 4 Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 39 pts 5 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) 37 pts 6 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 36 pts 7 Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 34 pts 8 Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) 33 pts 9 Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team) 32 pts 10 Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious) 32 pts 11 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) 31 pts 12 Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 31 pts 13 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 30 pts 14 Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 30 pts 15 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) 29 pts 16 Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team) 28 pts 17 Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 27 pts 18 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 26 pts 19 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) 26 pts 20 Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 25 pts 21 Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 24 pts 22 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché) 23 pts 23 Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) 21 pts 24 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) 21 pts 25 Marceli Boguslawski (Poland) 21 pts 26 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team) 20 pts 27 Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 20 pts 28 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 19 pts 29 Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL) 17 pts 30 Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) 16 pts 31 Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 16 pts 32 Iván Romeo (Movistar Team) 15 pts 33 Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 15 pts 34 Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla) 15 pts 35 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 14 pts 36 Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla) 13 pts 37 Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team) 10 pts 38 Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 9 pts 39 Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United) 9 pts 40 Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team) 8 pts 41 Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) 8 pts 42 Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) 6 pts 43 Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) 3 pts 44 Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) 3 pts 45 Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) 3 pts 46 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) 2 pts 47 Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) 1 pt 48 Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United) 1 pt

Mountains Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Points 1 Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla) 24 pts 2 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 10 pts 3 Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL) 9 pts 4 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) 7 pts 5 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 6 Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla) 5 pts 7 Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 3 pts 8 Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) 3 pts 9 Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team) 3 pts 10 Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United) 2 pts 11 Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché) 2 pts 12 Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) 2 pts 13 Patryk Stosz (Poland) 2 pts 14 Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 2 pts 15 Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) 1 pt 16 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) 1 pt

Teams Classification