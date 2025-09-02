Tour of Britain 2025
Date
September 2-7 2025
Start location
Woodbridge
Finish location
Cardiff
Distance
886km
Category
UCI ProSeries
Previous Edition
Previous Winner
Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech)
Tour of Britain 2025 Results
Stage 6: Romain Grégoire claims overall victory as Geraint Thomas officially retires
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) won a thrilling final stage 6 of the Lloyd’s Tour of Britain in Cardiff on Sunday, sprinting to victory after the day’s breakaway was caught in the final 50m. Finishing in the leading group, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) hung on to take the general classification win.
After an illustrious 20-year career, the day also saw Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) roll out for his final race on home roads, saying farewell to pro cycling.
Stage 5: Tour of Britain Men: Remco Evenepoel wins queen stage 5 atop The Tumble
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) returned to winning ways on the Queen stage of the Tour of Britain Men, taking victory atop The Tumble on the penultimate day of action in Wales. Visma-Lease A Bike's Thomas Gloag came across the line second, with compatriot Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) – who looked favourite to take the stage earlier in the climb – rounding out the podium.
Overall leader Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) finished in the lead group, and despite missing out on bonus seconds, remains in the race lead with one final stage remaining.
Stage 4: Romain Grégoire shuts down uphill charge by Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 4
With a powerful acceleration on the final climb of the day, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain Men, and moved into the overall lead of the six-day race.
Former Tour of Britain champion Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) also moved away from the peloton on the final uphill finish at Burton Dassett Hills but settled for second place.
The 22-year-old Groupama-FDJ rider now has a two-second lead over Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) with Alaphilippe third overall, four seconds down.
Stage 3: Matthew Brennan sprints to stage 3 victory into Ampthill
Visma-Lease a Bike went three-for-three on Thursday with Matthew Brennan taking the stage 3 victory ahead of ahead of Alberto Dainese (Tudor) and Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The 20-year-old Brit used a leadout by teammate and race leader Olav Kooij. Brennan climbed into second place in the GC standings at 10 seconds, with Dainese now in third at 14 seconds.
Stage 2: Olav Kooij sears field on stage 2 with back-to-back wins to extend overall lead
For a second day at the Tour of Britain, Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprinted to victory, this time carrying the leader's jersey across the line in Stowmarket. Tom Crabbé (Team Flanders–Baloise) finished second just ahead of Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers).
Stage 1: Olav Kooij surges to sprint victory on stage 1 in Southwold
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) launched his final acceleration just 25 metres from the line to win the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. He made a late pass of Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to ride into the first leader's jersey of the week.
Tour of Britain 2025 overview
The 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain returns for a second edition as a UCI ProSeries stage race, six days of racing from September 2-7.
The stage race began in 1945 and has been remodelled through the years, the modern Tour of Britain taking shape 21 years ago and taken over in 2024 by British Cycling for a fresh refurbishment after financial difficulties.
Last year, Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) secured the overall title, the first time a British rider stood on the top step of the GC podium since Steve Cummings in 2016. Recent two-time winners include Wout van Aert (2023 and 2021), Lars Boom (2011, 2017) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009, 2015).
For the 21st modern edition of the race, 114 riders representing 19 teams will take the start at the Tour of Britain, most notably British veteran Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), making the final start of his professional career.
Other notable riders competing in their home stage race include 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), Joseph Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech), Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL), Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) and Joey Pidcock (Q35.5 Pro Cycling).
This year's route starts with a pair of stages in Suffolk and passes through central England for the final two days in Wales.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Tour of Britain with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Tour of Britain 2025 route
The 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain begins in Suffolk with two flat stages and another relatively easy third day from Milton Keynes to Ampthill, which includes two KOMs on a finishing circuit.
The second half of the week includes more hills, with stage 4 the longest day of 194.9km from Atherstone to an uphill finish atop Burton Dassett Hills Country Park. Six classified climbs are on offer, including three times up the Burton Dassett Hills ascent.
Stage 5 will start from Pontypool Park in Torfaen with a twisting route of 133.6km with five KOMs, The Tumble (5.5km at 7.3%) tackled with 47km to go and again for the finish line. Stage 6 begins outside the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport and constant rolling terrain across 112.2km leads to Cardiff alongside Bute Park.
Tour of Britain 2025 schedule
Date
Stage
September 2
Stage 1: Woodbridge - Southwold, 161.4km
September 3
Stage 2: Stowmarket - Stowmarket, 169.3km
September 4
Stage 3: Milton Keyes - Ampthill, 122.8km
September 5
Stage 4: Atherstone - Buron Dasset Hills Park, 186.9km
September 6
Stage 5: Pontypool - The Tumble, 133.6km
September 7
Stage 6: Newport - Cardiff, 112.2km
Tour of Britain Men 2025 start list
