Geraint Thomas bids farewell to pro cycling at Tour of Britain

Thomas was given a guard of honour ahead of the stage start in Newport

After an illustrious 20-year career, Geraint Thomas rolled out for his final raceday at the Tour of Britain Men on Sunday morning.

The final stage of the 2.Pro race honoured the 2018 Tour de France winner by starting out at the track velodrome that is now named in his honour, such is the impact of his career.

Despite the wet weather in south Wales, fans turned out in their droves to show their appreciation to Thomas, with many donning Geraint Thomas face masks and adorned with Welsh flags.

His colleagues in the peloton also showed their appreciation for the two-time Olympic gold medallist with a guard of honour ahead of the 112km stage from Newport to Cardiff.

The run-in to the finish line in Cardiff will see the route pass Thomas' local cycling club, Maindy Flyers, the pub where he drank his first pint, and near to his parents' home.

Speaking to the media ahead of his final professional outing on a bike, Thomas described the attention on him as "kind of strange" before adding: "It's just so surreal. Like most stages this week, I've kind of forgotten that I have to do a bike race because it's just almost like a celebration before the start, and when you get going, you're like 'Oh jeez, I've actually got that racing to do now.'

"It's definitely going to be emotional."

Thomas first raced the Tour of Britain in 2005 as a trainee for Team Wiesenhof, and thanked the race organisers for setting up a Welsh swansong that allowed the 39-year-old to say goodbye on home roads.

"I just want to thank Rod [Ellingworth, race director] and the organisers really for making this happen because they didn't have to do it. This weekend has been an amazing way to cap it all off."

Following the stage, Thomas will be honoured in a special event at Cardiff Castle, where 4,000 fans will show their appreciation to one of Wales and Great Britain's greatest ever cyclists.