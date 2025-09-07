Geraint Thomas bids farewell to pro cycling at Tour of Britain

By published

Welshman greeted by crowds of fans at Newport start

NEWPORT, WALES - SEPTEMBER 07: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers honored in his farewell and last race as a professional cyclist prior to the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 6 a 112.1km stage from Newport to Cardiff on September 07, 2025 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Thomas was given a guard of honour ahead of the stage start in Newport (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

After an illustrious 20-year career, Geraint Thomas rolled out for his final raceday at the Tour of Britain Men on Sunday morning.

The final stage of the 2.Pro race honoured the 2018 Tour de France winner by starting out at the track velodrome that is now named in his honour, such is the impact of his career.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

