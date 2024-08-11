Tour de Romandie Féminin 2024
|Date
|September 6-8,2024
|Start location
|La Grande Béroche, Switzerland
|Finish location
|Morges, Switzerland
|Distance
|TBA
|Previous edition
|Tour de Romandie Women 2023
|2023 winner
|Demi Vollering (SD Worx)
Results
Stage 3 - Lotte Kopecky wins overall as Riejanne Markus nets stage 3 from breakaway
By finishing third behind a two-rider breakaway on the final stage, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) secured the overall victory ahead of her teammate Demi Vollering and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).
Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) outsprinted Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) for the stage win after the pair escaped together in a long-range breakaway.
Stage 2: Demi Vollering pips teammate Kopecky to victory on stage 2 summit finish
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, outsprinting her teammate Lotte Kopecky after a hard ten-kilometre climb to Vercorin. Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) finished third, 34 seconds behind
Stage 1: Elisa Balsamo wins opening sprint, takes leader's jersey
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin from Le Grande Béroche to Lausanne, taking the event's first leader's jersey. In an uphill sprint, the Italian sprinterbeat world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team).
Information
Created in 2022 as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, the women's stage race returns to the Swiss mountains this year.
The three-day event will mark the penultimate race of the Women's WorldTour in Europe to be followed by the Simac Ladies Tour, the peloton head to China for the return of the Tour of Chongming Island and Tour of Guangxi.
in 2022, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, then racing with SD Worx, claimed the overall victory ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini. The South African's win was built on an outstanding victory on mountainous stage 2 to secure her first-ever Women's WorldTour victory.
Last year, Demi Vollering capped off an amazing year with the overall victory at Tour de Romandie Féminin, following her wins at La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, and Vuelta a Burgos. The Dutch rider and her SD Worx-Protime team had to fight on the final stage, fending off a flurry of attacks in the last 25 kilometres to claim the victory. Katia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing) was second, and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) took third.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Tour de Romandie Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Tour de Romandie Féminin route
The route for the three-day Women’s WorldTour stage race will be released August 22.
- Stage 1: La Grande Béroche to Lausanne
- Stage 2: Chippis to Vercorin
- Stage 3: Morges to Morges
Tour de Romandie Féminin start list
Tour de Romandie Féminin schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|Sept. 6, 2024
|Stage 1: La Grande Béroche - Lausanne
|Sept. 7, 2024
|Stage 2: Chippis - Vercorin
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Stage 3: Morges - Morges
Tour de Romandie Féminin teams
- TBA
