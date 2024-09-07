Tour de Romandie Féminin: Demi Vollering pips teammate Kopecky to victory on stage 2 summit finish
SD Worx-Protime take 1-2 with Gaia Realini third in Vercorin
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, outsprinting her teammate Lotte Kopecky after a hard ten-kilometre climb to Vercorin. Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) finished third, 34 seconds behind.
After a mostly flat start, the stage came down to the final climb overlooking the Rhône valley. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal) set the pace on the lower slopes before Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) took over, steadily reducing the group until only 12 riders were left.
An acceleration by Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) blew this group apart, and only Realini, García, and the three SD Worx-Protime riders were left at the three-kilometre mark.
Another acceleration by Realini dropped García, but when Fisher-Black also lost contact, Vollering eased off, allowing her teammate to return and launch her own attack.
Realini countered immediately, and only Vollering and Kopecky could follow the Italian climber. When Vollering made her move at the flamme rouge, Realini had to let go, but Kopecky inched her way back to her teammate's wheel, setting up a close-fought sprint for the line that Vollering won by a few centimetres.
“It was super hot today, and it was a hard final climb. It was stop-and-go the whole time, and I knew she [Kopecky, ed.] could do that really well. She was really strong today, and I wanted to outsprint her, of course. I actually thought I had dropped her, then I looked towards the line, and suddenly she was next to me. Luckily I won, but she was very strong today,” said Vollering describing the finish.
Due to the bonus seconds for her second place on stage 1, Kopecky takes the GC lead, two seconds ahead of Vollering.
“I don’t know. It’s a strange situation because I will leave the team, so I hope my team will be neutral on this. We will see tomorrow. Lotte is ahead of me, so probably they will go for her."
More to come!
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
