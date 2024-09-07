Tour de Romandie Féminin: Demi Vollering pips teammate Kopecky to victory on stage 2 summit finish

By
published

SD Worx-Protime take 1-2 with Gaia Realini third in Vercorin

Demi Vollering beats Lotte Kopecky to the line with a bike throw on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie
Demi Vollering beats Lotte Kopecky to the line with a bike throw on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, outsprinting her teammate Lotte Kopecky after a hard ten-kilometre climb to Vercorin. Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) finished third, 34 seconds behind.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

