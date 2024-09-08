Tour de Romandie Féminin: Lotte Kopecky wins overall as Riejanne Markus nets stage 3 from breakaway

Dutch rider takes final stage in Morges ahead of Niamh Fisher-Black after near-80km duo move but Belgian holds onto lead

Riejanne Markus wins stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie Feminin
Riejanne Markus wins stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie Feminin

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the Tour de Romandie Féminin 2024. Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the final stage in a sprint à deux against Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) after a long duo breakaway, while Kopecky finished third, 21 seconds behind.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

