Tour de Romandie Féminin: Elisa Balsamo wins stage 1

Kopecky beaten in Lausanne uphill sprint, Lippert third

LAUSANNE BEROCHE SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 06 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 3rd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2024 Stage 1 a 1338km stage from La Grande Beroche to Lausanne 511m UCIWWT on September 06 2024 in La Grande Lausanne Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Balsamo winning stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin from Le Grande Béroche to Lausanne. In an uphill sprint, the Italian sprinter came around world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) on the last 100 metres to win the stage while Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) beat Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland) to third place.

