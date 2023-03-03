Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Romandie 2023 facts Date April 25-30, 2023 Start location Le Bouveret, Switzerland Finish location Geneva, Switzerland Length 702.5 kilometres UCI class WorldTour Last edition 2022 Tour de Romandie

Tour de Romandie 2023 results

Image 1 of 6 Final GC podium (LtoR): second-placed Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), race winner Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) on third place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Britain's Adam Yates celebrates after winning stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie to Thyon summit (Image credit: ABRICE COFFRINIAFP via Getty Images) Juan Ayuso wins stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images) Ethan Hayter wins stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie 2023 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ethan Vernon won stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) With his victory in the prologue, Josef Cern of Soudal-QuickStep takes the first yellow leader jersey for the 2023 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stage 5: Gaviria wins final sprint as Adam Yates seals overall victory

Stage 4: Adam Yates takes queen stage summit victory and race lead

Stage 3: Juan Ayuso wins stage 3 time trial, takes overall lead

Stage 2: Tour de Romandie: Ethan Hayter sprints to stage 2 victory

Stage 1: Tour de Romandie: Ethan Vernon launches powerful late sprint to win stage 1

Prologue: Josef Cerny holds off Tobias Foss to win prologue

Tour de Romandie 2023 overview

The 76th edition of the Tour de Romandie takes place April 25-30, 2023. The event brings together all the cantons of French-speaking Switzerland, Romandie, for a celebrated six days of racing, which also serves to promote tourism and culture in the region.

When the event launched in 1947, there were four days of racing. It was elevated to the WorldTour in 2011 and now provides six days of racing, which serve as a premier test leading up to the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d’Italia. Last year, organisers launched the Tour de Romandie Féminin which continues on the Women's WorldTour.

Irishman Stephen Roche holds the current record for most GC victories, taking the title in 1983, 1984 and 1987. There are 12 other riders who have a pair of overall titles, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) reaching that achievement most recently with wins in 2018 and 2019.

Across the years the Tour de Romandie was only cancelled one time, and that was in 2020 due to the coronavirus global pandemic. The race returned in 2021 with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) winning the overall, and then Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) unseated Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) on the final day of racing to secure the title with a climactic performance in the uphill time trial.

As in past years, the Tour de Romandie route begins with a short time trial. The Prologue in 2023 will take place in Le Bouveret, a section of Port-Valais along the southern shores of Lake Geneva. New for this year is a mid-race individual time trial rather than placing it on the final day. The route hold a giant mountain contest from Sion to Thyon 2000 before the conclusion on May 30 with stage 5 in Geneva.

Route map for 2023 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tour de Romandie Foundation)

Tour de Romandie race history

The Tour de Romandie was founded in 1947 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Swiss Cycling Union. That first edition brought together 10 teams and a total of 40 riders for four stages of racing, Belgium's Désiré Keteleer securing the overall victory.

Tour de Romandie past winners

Between 1983-1987, Irishman Stephen Roche won the Tour de Romandie three times and still holds that record. Twelve riders have won the race twice, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) last taking a pair of GC titles in 2018 and 2019.

Eight Swiss riders have won the Tour de Romandie, Tony Rominger securing the crown on home soil in 1991 and 1995, while Pascal Richard went back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.

The race was elevated to ProTour level in 2006, then five years later to WorldTour status. It traditionally starts with a prologue and winds through the high alpine mountains of Switzerland for the middle stages, then concludes with a hilly time trial.

The mix of races against the clock and across the mountains makes this race the perfect tuneup for the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season which arrives the following week.

Tour de Romandie 2023 start list

