Tour de Romandie past winners
Champions from 1947 to 2022
|Year
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2021
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2020
|no race
|2019
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2018
|Primož Roglič (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2017
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2015
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2014
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Lampre–Farnese Vini
|2009
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
|2008
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2007
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
|2005
|Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak
|2004
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport
|2001
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Valli & Valli
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina–Lotus
|1997
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–GB
|1996
|Abraham Olano (Esp) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Toni Rominger (Sui) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
|1993
|Pascal Richard (Sui) Ariostea
|1992
|Andy Hampsten (USA) Motorola
|1991
|Toni Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
|1990
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1989
|Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM
|1988
|Gerard Veldscholten (Ned) Weinmann-La Suisse
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
|1986
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi
|1985
|Jörg Müller (Sui) Skil-Sem
|1984
|Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Jostein Wilmann (Nor) Capri Sonne
|1981
|Tommy Prim (Swe) Bianchi
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1979
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1978
|Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1977
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1976
|Johan De Muynck (Bel)
|1975
|Francisco Galdos (Esp) Kas-Kaskol
|1974
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gitane
|1973
|Wilfried David (Bel)
|1972
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1971
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1970
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
|1969
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1967
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
|1965
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1964
|Rolf Maurer (Sui)
|1963
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1962
|Guido De Rosso (Ita) Molteni
|1961
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1960
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1959
|Kurt Gimmi (Sui)
|1958
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1957
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1956
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1955
|René Strehler (Sui)
|1954
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1953
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1952
|Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1950
|Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1949
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1948
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1947
|Désiré Keteleer (Bel)
