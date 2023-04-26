Tour de Romandie: Ethan Vernon launches powerful late sprint to win stage 1

Image 1 of 11 Ethan Vernon wins stage 1 with powerful sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ethan Vernon celebrates after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) Ethan Vernon of Soudal-QuickStep opens his sprint for the victory, clad in the White best young jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ethan Vernon of Soudal-QuickStep rides in the White best young jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton rolls past the Neuchatel Lakes landscape during stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Odd Christian Eiking of EF Education-EasyPost leads the peloton with a quick pace in the second half of the stage, the major climbing done for the day (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Prologue winner Josef Cerny of Soudal-QuickStep rides in the peloton in the Yellow leaders jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tobias Foss of Jumbo-Visma rides stage 1 in the Orange points jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A long line of riders in the peloton pass near Champvent Castle during the 170.9km stage 1 from Crissier to Valle de Joux (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The early breakaway led by Michael Schär of AG2R Citroën Team did not last very long (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Michael Woods of Israel-Premier Tech competes in peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep) delivered a powerful sprint to claim victory from a reduced peloton on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie in Vallée de Joux.

Teed up by this teammate Casper Pedersen, Vernon opened his effort from distance and the result was never in doubt once he hit the front. Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo) took second ahead of Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny), while Romain Bardet (DSM) came through for fourth place.

The 10-second time bonus for stage victory saw Vernon move into the overall lead, divesting his teammate Josef Cerny of the yellow jersey, with Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) now third at one second.

Ineos’ forcing on the climb of Fontanezier saw the bulk of the pure sprinters lose contact with the peloton, among them Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), who would later abandon the race.

Other withdrawals included Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), who was suffering from stomach problems, and Rui Costa (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), who had sustained a knee injury on the start ramp of the prologue 24 hours earlier.

More to follow…

Results

