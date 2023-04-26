Tour de Romandie: Ethan Vernon launches powerful late sprint to win stage 1
Thibau Nys takes second while Menten outkicks Bardet for final podium spot
Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep) delivered a powerful sprint to claim victory from a reduced peloton on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie in Vallée de Joux.
Teed up by this teammate Casper Pedersen, Vernon opened his effort from distance and the result was never in doubt once he hit the front. Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo) took second ahead of Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny), while Romain Bardet (DSM) came through for fourth place.
The 10-second time bonus for stage victory saw Vernon move into the overall lead, divesting his teammate Josef Cerny of the yellow jersey, with Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) now third at one second.
Ineos’ forcing on the climb of Fontanezier saw the bulk of the pure sprinters lose contact with the peloton, among them Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), who would later abandon the race.
Other withdrawals included Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), who was suffering from stomach problems, and Rui Costa (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), who had sustained a knee injury on the start ramp of the prologue 24 hours earlier.
Results
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and events from Argentina to Japan.
