Tour de Romandie: Ethan Vernon launches powerful late sprint to win stage 1

By Barry Ryan
published

Thibau Nys takes second while Menten outkicks Bardet for final podium spot

VALLE DE JOUX SWITZERLAND APRIL 26 Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team Soudal QuickStep White best young jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Tour De Romandie 2023 Stage 1 a 1709km stage from Crissier to Valle de Joux 1019m UCIWT on April 26 2023 in Valle de Joux Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ethan Vernon wins stage 1 with powerful sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep) delivered a powerful sprint to claim victory from a reduced peloton on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie in Vallée de Joux.

Teed up by this teammate Casper Pedersen, Vernon opened his effort from distance and the result was never in doubt once he hit the front. Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo) took second ahead of Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny), while Romain Bardet (DSM) came through for fourth place.

The 10-second time bonus for stage victory saw Vernon move into the overall lead, divesting his teammate Josef Cerny of the yellow jersey, with Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) now third at one second.

Ineos’ forcing on the climb of Fontanezier saw the bulk of the pure sprinters lose contact with the peloton, among them Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), who would later abandon the race.

Other withdrawals included Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), who was suffering from stomach problems, and Rui Costa (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), who had sustained a knee injury on the start ramp of the prologue 24 hours earlier.

More to follow…

Results

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.

