Tour de France 2026 teams and wildcards unveiled, with Spanish team picked for debut over popular Unibet Rose Rockets

Debut confirmed for Pinarello-Q36.5 but Caja Rural-Seguros RGA will line up in Barcelona as the final wildcard invitation after many expected Bas Tietema's team to get the nod

The pack of riders pictured in action during the first stage, Lille Metropole to Lille Metropole (185 km), of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, in Lille, France, on Saturday 05 July 2025. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
23 teams will race the Tour de France this July (Image credit: Getty Images)
The teams for the 2026 Tour de France have been revealed, with TotalEnergies and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA being invited as wildcards. Fan-favourites Unibet Rose Rockets had been expected as a wildcard entry to the Tour, but race organisers ASO have opted to go with the Spanish ProTeam instead.

Tudor Pro Cycling, Pinarello-Q36.5 and Cofidis earned direct qualification to the Tour thanks to finishing as the top three highest-ranked ProTeams in 2025, and will start alongside all 18 WorldTour teams.

"For the entire team, it’s an honor and a thrill that’s hard to describe to make our debut in the Tour de France," said Caja Rural-Seguros RGA sports director José Miguel Fernández.

"Our goal will be ambitious but realistic: to try and fight for a stage win and make our mark in the most followed race in the world," added Fernández.

"The most asked question we’ve been getting over the past few months has been:

'Will the Rockets be at the Tour de France in 2026?' So here is the answer to that frequently asked question: No, we won’t be at the Tour de France in 2026," said Tietema.

"Today we got the news that we did not receive a wildcard. 2026 is still going to be an incredible year, and we’ll do everything we can to keep improving ourselves.

Tour de France 2026 teams

  • Alpecin-Premier Tech (WT)
  • Bahrain Victorious (WT)
  • Decathlon CMA CGM (WT)
  • EF Education-EasyPost (WT)
  • Groupama-FDJ United (WT)
  • Ineos Grenadiers (WT)
  • Lidl-Trek (WT)
  • Lotto Intermarché (WT)
  • Movistar (WT)
  • NSN Cycling (WT)
  • Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (WT)
  • Soudal-QuickStep (WT)
  • Jayco AlUla (WT)
  • Picnic PostNL (WT)
  • Visma-Lease a Bike (WT)
  • UAE Team Emirates-XRG (WT)
  • Uno-X Mobility (WT)
  • XDS Astana (WT)
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (PRT) – wildcard invitation
  • Cofidis (PRT) – automatic invitation
  • Pinarello-Q36.5 (PRT) – automatic invitation
  • TotalEnergies (PRT) – wildcard invitation
  • Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT) – automatic invitation
