Tour de Romandie: Hayter sprints to stage 2 victory
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Ineos Grenadiers rider returns from stage 1 crash to take field sprint ahead of Aberasturi and Gaviria
Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers) bounced back from losing the lead yesterday to take stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie in a reduced bunch sprint, while Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) maintained the overall lead.
Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) was second at the conclusion of the rolling 168-kilometre stage that started and finished in Échallens, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in third.
Sustained racing by Ineos Grenadiers at the front of the pack in the final hour whittled the main bunch down to just 50 riders and shedding some of the sprinters.
And in the final dash for the line, Romandie prologue winner Hayter was able to go the victory for his second win in three days and third of the year.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:04:55
|2
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|8:34:43
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:20
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
