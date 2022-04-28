Tour de Romandie: Hayter sprints to stage 2 victory

Ineos Grenadiers rider returns from stage 1 crash to take field sprint ahead of Aberasturi and Gaviria

Image 1 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates winning during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 2 in sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Magnus Sheffield of United States and Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Magnus Sheffield (left) rides in peloton with Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who crashed on stage 1 and lost GC lead (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo Visma turquoise leader jersey during the team presentation prior to the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Rohan Dennis ( Jumbo-Visma) at start of stage 2 in turquoise leader's jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland white best young jersey and Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl during the team presentation prior to the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Mauro Schmid of Switzerland in white best young jersey jersey at team introduction in Échallens with QuickStep teammate Josef Cerny (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Tech during the team presentation prior to the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech), a past two-time winner of Tour de Romandie, ready to take the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 A general view of the peloton passing through Froideville village landscape during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Stunning views along stage 2 around the Gros-de-Vaud Region (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Peloton "mooving" along 168.2km stage 2 from Échallens to Échallens (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Thomas Champion of France and Team Cofidis blue mountain jersey competes during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Frenchman Thomas Champion of Team Cofidis rides in blue mountain jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Rohan Dennis of Australia turquoise leader jersey and Robert Gesink of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma compete during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Rohan Dennis in turquoise leader's jersey rides alongside Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Diego Lpez Fuentes of Spain and Equipo Kern Pharma Nils Brun of Switzerland and Team Switzerland and Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Breakaway of four riders had gap of just over 2 minutes with 50km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo competes at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Diego Lpez Fuentes of Spain and Equipo Kern Pharma Nils Brun of Switzerland and Team Switzerland and Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Four riders in breakaway: Baptiste Planckaert of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Diego López Fuentes of Equipo Kern Pharma, Nils Brun of Team Switzerland and Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 The peloton passing through flowery landscape during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Rapeseed fields in full bloom across Switzerland during Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl compete during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) talks with Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) during stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Robert Gesink of Netherlands and Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo Visma turquoise leader jersey during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma works at front of peloton for race leader Rohan Dennis (in turquoise jersey) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Nils Brun of Switzerland and Team Switzerland and Toms Skujins of Latvia and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the breakaway during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The breakaway, led here by Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) was caught with 20km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 17

OULENSSOUSECHALLENS SWITZERLAND APRIL 28 LR Anton Palzer of Germany and Bora Hansgrohe Team Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Tom Bohli of Switzerland and Team Cofidis compete during the 75th Tour De Romandie 2022 Stage 2 a 1682km stage from challens to challens TDR2022 on April 28 2022 in OulenssousEchallens Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Ion Izagirre rides with Cofidis teammates, a day after he was caught in the big crash of stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers) bounced back from losing the lead yesterday to take stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie in a reduced bunch sprint, while Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) maintained the overall lead.

Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) was second at the conclusion of the rolling 168-kilometre stage that started and finished in Échallens, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

Sustained racing by Ineos Grenadiers at the front of the pack in the final hour whittled the main bunch down to just 50 riders and shedding some of the sprinters.
And in the final dash for the line, Romandie prologue winner Hayter was able to go the victory for his second win in three days and third of the year.

More to come!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:04:55
2Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 8:34:43
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
4Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:18
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
6Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
7Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:20
9Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

