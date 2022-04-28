Tour de Romandie: Hayter sprints to stage 2 victory

Image 1 of 17 Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 2 in sprint (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 2 of 17 Magnus Sheffield (left) rides in peloton with Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who crashed on stage 1 and lost GC lead (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 3 of 17 Rohan Dennis ( Jumbo-Visma) at start of stage 2 in turquoise leader's jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 4 of 17 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland in white best young jersey jersey at team introduction in Échallens with QuickStep teammate Josef Cerny (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 5 of 17 Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech), a past two-time winner of Tour de Romandie, ready to take the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 6 of 17 Stunning views along stage 2 around the Gros-de-Vaud Region (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 7 of 17 Peloton "mooving" along 168.2km stage 2 from Échallens to Échallens (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 8 of 17 Frenchman Thomas Champion of Team Cofidis rides in blue mountain jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 9 of 17 Rohan Dennis in turquoise leader's jersey rides alongside Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 10 of 17 Breakaway of four riders had gap of just over 2 minutes with 50km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 11 of 17 Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo competes at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 12 of 17 Four riders in breakaway: Baptiste Planckaert of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Diego López Fuentes of Equipo Kern Pharma, Nils Brun of Team Switzerland and Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 13 of 17 Rapeseed fields in full bloom across Switzerland during Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 14 of 17 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) talks with Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) during stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 15 of 17 Jumbo-Visma works at front of peloton for race leader Rohan Dennis (in turquoise jersey) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 16 of 17 The breakaway, led here by Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) was caught with 20km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Image 17 of 17 Ion Izagirre rides with Cofidis teammates, a day after he was caught in the big crash of stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos-Grenadiers) bounced back from losing the lead yesterday to take stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie in a reduced bunch sprint, while Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) maintained the overall lead.

Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) was second at the conclusion of the rolling 168-kilometre stage that started and finished in Échallens, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

Sustained racing by Ineos Grenadiers at the front of the pack in the final hour whittled the main bunch down to just 50 riders and shedding some of the sprinters.

And in the final dash for the line, Romandie prologue winner Hayter was able to go the victory for his second win in three days and third of the year.



Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4:04:55 2 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 6 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma