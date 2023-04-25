Tour de Romandie: Josef Cerny holds off Tobias Foss to win prologue

Image 1 of 18 Josef Cerny wins the prologue of the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) Josef Cerny of Soudal-QuickStep celebrates at podium as stage winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Josef Cern (Soudal-QuickStep) takes the first Yellow leader jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) ITT World Champion Tobias Foss of Jumbo-Visma just missed the victory on Tuesday, finishing one second behind Josef Cerny (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep finished third in the prologue (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Switzerland's Joel Suter of Tudor Pro Cycling Team finished with a stellar time of 7:30 in fifth place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Chris Froome of Israel-Premier Tech rides at Tour de Romandie, looking for a third overall title (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates rides on the flat opening stage, 19 seconds off the winning pace (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers finished in fast time of 7:30, good for sixth place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Thibau Nys of Trek-Segafredo rides in the second half of the 154 prologue starters (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ivo Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates set second-best prologue time prior to favourites taking the course (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Fernando Gaviria of Movistar Team hheads to finish in Port-Valais (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Romain Bardet of Team DSM during 6.82km prologue (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) One of the first starters in the prologue was Luc Wirtgen of Tudor Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Arthur Kluckers of Tudor Pro Cycling Team recorded a fast time of 7:35 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lawson Craddock of Team Jayco-AlUla rides in the stars-and-stripes US ITT national champions jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) returns to action at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The fastest among the US riders was Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team, 19 seconds back in 33rd (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Josef Cerny (Soudal-QuickStep) took victory by the slimmest of margins at the Tour de Romandie prologue in Port-Valais, the Czech time trial specialist setting a time of 7:25 to edge out World Champion Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) by just 0.29 seconds at the end of the 6.82km stage.

The Norwegian just missed out on his first win in the rainbow bands, his effort concluding a minute of late drama after Cerny’s teammate Rémi Cavagna crossed the line at 0.97 seconds down to take third place.

Cerny’s win is his first ever at a WorldTour time trial, and his second at a WorldTour race after his solo effort in Asti at the 2019 Giro d’Italia. The 29-year-old was the only man to average over 50 kph on the out-and-back course along the Rhône River, putting him into the first yellow jersey of the race.

“In the end I did quite a nice prologue, but the result was in one second for three guys, so it was really tight,” Cerny said after the stage. “I’m super happy that I’m the lucky one today and that I can enjoy this win.

“I work hard so it’s not really a surprise. But it’s good teams and good names starting here so I wasn’t really the favourite, but I was very confident, and I was thinking that I can be in the top 10 or top five. Victory is something really nice for me. It was really quick, really painful, but now I’m really satisfied, and I will enjoy it.

“I think it will be hard for a sprint [tomorrow], but I think we can keep [yellow] and we’ll see for the other days.”

How it unfolded

Cerny had been in the leader’s hot seat for almost an hour by the time the final riders headed down the start ramp and onto the course. As the 107th rider of 154 to take on the prologue, he had few real challenges to his time ahead of the final runners.

Before Foss and Cavagna set out, Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) had run Cerny the closest, setting times of 7:30, while Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla) was also fairly close at 7:34.

Earlier in the day, Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) had set the early running, also with a time of 7:34. Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the only rider to edge him out before Cerny came along, the German recording a quick time of 7:29 to end up fourth at the end of the day.

In the last gasps of the prologue, Cavagna and Foss sped home, but their efforts fell agonisingly short of the win, leaving Cerny to enjoy an 11th career victory.

“It’s always painful,” Foss said of his time trial effort. “I also haven’t had the best last weeks, struggling with some bug in the stomach. It was a proper long opener today. I found a good rhythm and had good coaching from the car. I know I can always compete up there so that gives motivation. Unfortunately, I didn’t have that extra percentage.

“It’s never nice to lose when it’s so close but I gave my all today. I’m happy with that. There’s a time trial later in the week that will suit me better.”

In terms of the GC favourites, the standings remain close after the short opener. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) came off best on his season debut following a long battle with a nerve injury in his leg. The young Spaniard lies 13th at 12 seconds down.

Fausto Masnada (Soudal-QuickStep) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) follow at three and four seconds further back, while Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) lies at 18 seconds down.

British twins Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) came home 19 and 20 seconds down, while Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) is a further six seconds down.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)