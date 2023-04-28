Tour de Romandie: Juan Ayuso wins stage 3 time trial, takes overall lead

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates rode in the White Best Young Jersey and posted 25:15 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) USA's Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team took the hot seat after his ride of 25:20 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates opened with fastest time in early kilometres of stage 3 and was two seconds faster than Will Barta (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Will Barta of Movistar Team took the hot seat after his ride in a time of 25:34 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) USA's Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar took the hot seat after his searing ride across the 18.75km individual time trial stage (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers set a time over 26 minutes and was outside the top 20 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates, the 83rd of 144 riders to cross the finish line, set the fastest time at intermediate sprint and moved into the hot seat (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ethan Vernon of Soudal-QuickStep rides stage 3 ITT in the Orange Points Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Prologue winner Josef Cerny of Soudal-QuickStep recorded second-best time among the first 50 riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The first rider on the stage 3 course is Lionel Taminiaux of Team Alpecin-Deceuninck for 18.75km individual time trial (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Elia Viviani of Ineos Grenadiers on the course to Châtel-Saint-Denis (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Chris Froome of Israel-Premier Tech during the ITT (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Obviously the US ITT champion as defined by his bike and matching kit, Lawson Craddock of Team Jayco AlUla finished in the first half of the starters in the top 10 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep on the ITT course was outside the top 15 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Talented young Spaniard Juan Ayuso has blasted to victory in the Tour de Romandie’s stage 3, an 18.8-kilometre individual time trial, and moved into the overall lead.

Riding his first race since he claimed third overall in the Vuelta a España last year, Ayuso finished five seconds ahead on the rugged TT course of Movistar’s Matteo Jorgenson and 12 seconds up on UAE teammate Adam Yates.

Second in Thursday’s bunch sprint, Ayuso, 20, has now gone one better to claim the first WorldTour win of his career.

Ayuso now leads the six-day Tour de Romandie into the toughest mountain stage on Saturday, with a summit finish at Thyon 2000.

More to follow...

Results

