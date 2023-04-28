Tour de Romandie: Juan Ayuso wins stage 3 time trial, takes overall lead
Matteo Jorgenson second, Adam Yates third in Châtel-Saint-Denis
Talented young Spaniard Juan Ayuso has blasted to victory in the Tour de Romandie’s stage 3, an 18.8-kilometre individual time trial, and moved into the overall lead.
Riding his first race since he claimed third overall in the Vuelta a España last year, Ayuso finished five seconds ahead on the rugged TT course of Movistar’s Matteo Jorgenson and 12 seconds up on UAE teammate Adam Yates.
Second in Thursday’s bunch sprint, Ayuso, 20, has now gone one better to claim the first WorldTour win of his career.
Ayuso now leads the six-day Tour de Romandie into the toughest mountain stage on Saturday, with a summit finish at Thyon 2000.
More to follow...
Results
