Scheldeprijs 2020: A Sprinter's showdown before Tour of Flanders

Maximilian Walscheid (Team Sunweb), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Christopher Lawless (Team Sky) on the 2019 Scheldeprijs podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

2018 and 2019 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) will not be able to defend his title after suffering devastating injuries a crash in Tour de Pologne.

With three-time winner Mark Cavendish in question after speculating Gent-Wevelgem could be the last race of his career, and five-time winner Marcel Kittel retired, the only former champion of Scheldeprijs on the line will be 2015 winner Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

Favourites include triple Tour de France stage winner Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Max Walscheid (NTT) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), but don't count out the slew of Belgians - especially Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) - who grew up racing the kermesse circuit on the flat, 12-corner 17.4km circuit.

2019 Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:26:45
2Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis
5Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
8Emils Liepens (Lat) Wallonie-Bruxelles
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
10Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo